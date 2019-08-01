Lionel Scaloni made permanent Argentina boss for World Cup qualfiers

Lionel Scaloni was made interim head coach after Jorge Sampaoli was sacked

Argentina have put Lionel Scaloni in permanent charge of the national team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

Scaloni, who was promoted from assistant to interim head coach after the sacking of Jorge Sampaoli following the 2018 Russia World Cup, led Argentina to a third-placed finish at this summer's Copa America.

They lost in the semi-final to eventual champions - and hosts - Brazil 2-0.

The executive committee of Argentina's soccer association announced Tuesday evening that the 41-year-old Scaloni will remain as coach but did not provide more details.

"The executive committee of the AFA decided to give continuity during the next qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that will begin next year, to the selection project headed by Lionel Scaloni," an AFA statement said.

Scaloni, a former player for Argentina, had no previous experience as a coach before taking on the interim role. He was a member of the national team's coaching staff for their disappointing World Cup campaign in Russia.

Argentina were eliminated by eventual champion France in the last 16 after poor performances in the group stages.