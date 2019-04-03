Brazil legend Pele hospitalised in Paris due to urinary infection

By The Associated Press

Pele joined Kylian Mbappe at an event in Paris prior to falling ill

Pele was hospitalised in Paris on Wednesday because of a urinary infection following a meeting with Kylian Mbappe in the French capital, his spokesman said.

Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press the three-time World Cup-winner will be in hospital for up to two days.

"He was a little shaky and they detected a urinary infection," Fornos said.

He added that Pele is being treated with antibiotics, but "it is all under control".

Earlier, Brazilian TV network Globo said Pele had a cold and was medicated at his hotel on Tuesday. He woke up still feeling ill and was taken to a hospital on Wednesday.

Pele with his 1958 World Cup replica trophy

The 78-year-old Pele and Mbappe met as part of their ambassador roles for a Swiss watchmaker.

Pele has frequently been admitted to hospitals in the last few years for kidney and prostate procedures.

Pele's meeting with Mbappe had initially been planned for last November but was postponed because of the Brazilian's poor health at the time.