Brazil legend Pele 'feeling better' after treatment for urinary infection

Pele joined Kylian Mbappe at an event in Paris prior to falling ill

Brazilian football great Pele says he is feeling "so much better" after receiving treatment in a French hospital for a urinary infection.

The 78-year-old was admitted to hospital late on Tuesday as a precaution after attending an event with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

"Thank you for all your love! The antibiotics are working and the tests are all (good)," Pele wrote on Twitter.

"I feel so much better, I think I am ready to play again."

Thank you for all your love! The anti-biotics are working and the tests are all ☑. I feel so much better, I think I'm ready to play again! — Pelé (@Pele) April 5, 2019

Pele has frequently been admitted to hospitals in the last few years for kidney and prostate procedures.

His meeting with Mbappe had initially been planned for last November but was postponed because of the Brazilian's poor health at the time.