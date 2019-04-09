Brazil legend Pele leaves hospital in Paris after treatment for urinary infection.

Pele has been treated in hospital since falling ill in Paris

Brazil football legend Pele was released from a Paris hospital on Monday after receiving treatment for a urinary infection.

The 78-year-old, who has suffered with kidney and prostate problems in recent years, has been receiving treatment in the French capital since falling ill last Wednesday.

Pele released a statement saying he will be back home in Brazil "ready to work again" after a five-day stay at the American Hospital of Paris.

"I suffered from a severe urinary infection that demanded medical and surgical assistance as an emergency," the three-time World Cup winner said.

"I want to profoundly thank you for the positive thinking and good wishes."

Pele was taken to the hospital following an event with Kylian Mbappe, the French forward who has drawn comparisons with the great after helping France win the World Cup last year as a teenager.

On Monday, Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar visited Pele and posted a picture of the former footballer looking well in hospital.

Pele had met PSG's Kylian Mbappe at an event prior to falling ill

In November 2014 Pele stayed in a Sao Paulo hospital for two weeks, including some time in intensive care, because of a urinary tract infection.

At the time, his Brazilian doctors said intensive care was needed because of excessive inflammation in his body.

Pele's meeting with Mbappe had initially been planned for last November but was postponed because of the Brazilian's poor health at the time.