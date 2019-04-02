Neymar set for Paris Saint-Germain training after 10-week lay-off

Neymar as been stuck on the sidelines since playing on January 23

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar will return to training on Wednesday for on-field tests after 10 weeks on the sidelines with a foot injury.

The Brazil international suffered his foot problem on January 23 during a French Cup clash against Strasbourg before undergoing surgery.

PSG tweeted on Tuesday saying: "Neymar's recovery from injury is progressing well and he will return to training on Wednesday as scheduled.

"Club specialists will carry out a full medical and radiological assessment in two weeks time."

Neymar missed out on facing Man Utd in the Champions League because of his ankle problem

PSG were hoping Neymar would recover in time for their potential Champions League quarter-final later in April, but the French side suffered a humiliating exit as Manchester United overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

It was reported at the end of March Neymar was in discussions with PSG about extending his contract at the Ligue 1 champions, according to his father.

He has been regularly linked with a switch to Real Madrid since he moved to Paris from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of £198m.

The 27-year-old will hope to return to first-team action in a potential French Cup final on April 27, should PSG get past Nantes in the last four on Wednesday.

Coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday his team would be missing Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Thomas Meunier.