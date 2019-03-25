Neymar in discussions with PSG about extending contract, says his father

Neymar could be set to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract

Neymar is in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain about extending his contract at the Ligue 1 champions, according to his father.

The Brazilian has been regularly linked with a switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid since he moved to Paris from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of £198m.

However, Neymar Sr appears to have put paid to the ongoing speculation by revealing that the 27-year-old is currently in discussions with PSG to extend his stay at the club.

Neymar celebrating a goal for PSG

"There has been speculation about his name since he was 17, since he made his professional debut," Neymar Sr told UOL. "Neymar has made two transfers in his life, but we are speculating for 10 years. The probability of him not going is very high.

"He is in the second year of his contract. So, he has more than three years left on this contract and we are already talking about a renewal with Paris Saint-Germain.

"People say that Neymar is always rumoured to be going to some big club in the transfer window. This means it is good career management. He is always among the names.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017

"If there is any important signing, Neymar is involved. Thank God! But this does not mean that he is going to move to one club or another."

Real president Florentino Perez recently said he would "take them both" when asked about Neymar and Kylian Mbappe following the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane.

However, last month his PSG counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that Real Madrid are well aware that Neymar is not for sale.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

"Neither Real Madrid, nor any other club in the world, needs to call us about Neymar or any other player," he told Marca.

"Real Madrid know perfectly well that Neymar is not for sale and that the player won't leave PSG this summer. We have a fantastic relationship with Neymar and his father and it is built to last a long time."