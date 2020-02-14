Pele: Brazil legend insists 'I'm fine' amid health concerns

Pele won the world Cup with Brazil three times in his career

Brazil legend Pele has denied reports he is depressed and reclusive because of mobility problems.

Pele, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, appeared for Brazil 92 times in a career that spanned between 1957-1972, scoring 77 goals, and will turn 80 in October.

The former Brazil striker's son Edinho told TV Globo on Monday that his father was "embarrassed" to leave home due to his hip issues, which causes "a certain depression".

"Thank you for your prayers and concerns. I am fine," he responded in a statement on Friday.

Pele, seen here at a sponsors event last April, has suffered with hip trouble for years

"I'm turning 80 this year. I have my good and bad days. This is normal for people my age.

"I continue to accept my physical limitations in the best possible way, but I intend to keep the ball rolling. God bless you all."

The three-time World Cup winner has been dogged by hip trouble and often uses a wheelchair when making public appearances.

Pele had prostate surgery in 2015 and was admitted to hospital with a urinary infection last year.

This summer will mark the 50th anniversary of his third World Cup triumph in Mexico when Brazil beat Italy in the final.