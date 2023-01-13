Derbies, table-top clashes and relegation battles: How to follow an epic weekend ahead on Sky Sports

The stage is set for sensational storylines to play out across the country over the coming days. There is an epic weekend of football ahead - and you can follow every kick with Sky Sports.

At the top of the Premier League, Arsenal will be hoping to capitalise on any slip-up from Manchester City at Manchester United with a north London derby win at Tottenham, while at the other end of the table, the relegation battle heats up with the bottom four going head-to-head.

The race to reach the top flight is as intriguing as ever in the Championship, with third-placed Blackburn on Sky Sports and a crunch clash in the play-off places between Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough and Millwall, while north of the border Celtic and Rangers are in League Cup semi-final action.

The WSL returns, too, with a blockbuster clash between top two Arsenal and Chelsea a thrilling contest to restart the campaign.

On-a-roll Rashford and record-chasing Kane targeting derby delight

At Old Trafford, in-form Man Utd are out for revenge against local rivals City, who are still shaken by their Carabao Cup shock at Southampton.

Erik ten Hag's side were thrashed 6-3 at the Etihad in October but will be determined to show their neighbours how far they've come since then - and with Marcus Rashford in flying form, having scored at least once in each of his six appearances since the World Cup, City cannot afford to be as lacklustre as they were on the South Coast in midweek.

Any slip-up from Pep Guardiola's side will open the door for Arsenal to extend their already handy five-point advantage in the title race - although they will need no extra motivation going to arch-rivals Tottenham live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was the scene of Arsenal's dramatic collapse in the race for the top four last season but Mikel Arteta's Gunners seem to be a different beast now. They earned some payback with a 3-1 win over Spurs earlier this season and they'll be looking to lay those demons of last May firmly to rest in this north London derby.

North London is red? Over 250,000 Super 6 players are predicting a 2-1 win for Mikel Arteta's side over their local rivals, and more importantly, that would keep them at least five points clear at the top of the table.

A record-chasing Harry Kane, fresh from inspiring his side to an out-of-the-blue thrashing of Crystal Palace last time out in the league, may have something to say about that.

Relegation battle

The pressure is on down the bottom, too, with bottom-club Southampton hoping to take momentum from their Carabao Cup shock win over Man City into their massive six-pointer at Everton, who have slumped into the relegation zone after losing seven of their last 10 in the league. Victory could be transformative for either side and priceless for managers Nathan Jones and Frank Lampard who are feeling the heat.

The same is true at Molineux, where Julen Lopetegui's relaunch of Wolves is yet to fully take off. They host West Ham, perhaps the Premier League's biggest under-performers this season, with a big focus on David Moyes' future in charge of the London club.

Potter under pressure

Talking of head coaches from the capital under pressure, Graham Potter has an enormous London derby with Crystal Palace on Sunday after Chelsea's nightmare season was compounded by a first loss to Fulham in almost 17 years on Thursday night.

The injury-hit Blues, who saw new loan signing Joao Felix sent off at Craven Cottage, are on their worst run in the league since 1996, out of both domestic cups and have a massive task on their hands to stop their downward spiral.

Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Newcastle aim to capitalise on home support

Brendan Rodgers could do with a win, too, with Leicester's pre-World Cup revival fizzling out - they go to Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with Steve Cooper's side still buzzing from their own Carabao Cup quarter-final win.

The City Ground should be electric and, talking of tough places to go, Brentford's supporters will be hoping for another memorable night under the lights in front of the Sky cameras when they host Bournemouth on Saturday Night Football.

Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth (43%). Over 350,000 entrants are backing Brentford to beat Bournemouth 2-0 and extend their unbeaten run to seven games, while Bournemouth have lost three on the spin and sit in 16th currently.

Newcastle's tails will be up at St James' Park, too, after their cup win in midweek - although Marco Silva's Fulham are on a roll, have Aleksandar Mitrovic back and are aiming to build on their excellent first half to this campaign.

Could they pull even further ahead of a struggling Liverpool side who have a tricky trip to Brighton?

Return of the Mac! World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister returned in style last weekend, scoring twice in Brighton's 5-1 win over Middlesbrough. That said, just under 250,000 players are predicting a narrow 2-1 Liverpool win at the AMEX.

After Aston Villa's feisty 2-1 win over Leeds on Friday Night Football, a fascinating weekend in the Premier League awaits.

What the managers have to say...

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag: "We have to prove [our improvement] on the pitch, that's the only proof. Last time it didn't go well, so we have to do better [this time]. It's not come overnight, there was a process. In the last months, where we've developed and progressed.

"We have now faced better teams, we're looking forward to it. One of the things is about the mental approach and attitude. We have to act with belief and play our game.

"The opponent always plays an important role, but you have to play your best game and that's what I demand tomorrow from my players tomorrow. With full belief, not naivety. Act as winners."

Man City boss Pep Guardiola: "It's Man Utd. What happened in the previous seasons is a Man Utd problem - I don't know exactly what happened. But it's normal that Man Utd is there, four points behind and fighting. Have they surprised me? No.

"[Man Utd improved] a lot. It's normal - a new manager arrived. The improvement of the team is clear. I have the feeling every time I've been in Old Trafford or Manchester United have been here at the Etihad that always it will be a difficult game.

"Always they are attractive games because both sides want to win, with a lot of quality players in both sides and top-class managers! It will be a good game."

Everton boss Frank Lampard: "As myself and the players, we have to be the first ones that don't get distracted by anything because this is a big game for us in terms of our league position, the points, what it would mean if we could win the game. The fans have the absolute right to protest. That is, of course, a very real right. I believe they are coming early to welcome the players to the stadium. If they are, then that's great because we saw what a great help that was.

"Will they back the players on the pitch if they see passion, if they see Everton players that want to give everything for the shirt, which has happened a lot of times in my time at Goodison? In the last couple of games, no, but that's our responsibility as well. Will they be behind us if we do that? Yeah.

"So from my point of view and the players' point of view, the thing now is to have personal responsibility for me and my job, the players and their jobs and we have to think about ourselves and performing. That's my answer to it - and I think, if the fans see that in the game, and they see that from Everton players and staff, then I think they'll react positively and the rest is their right."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: "It is a big game for us; we need to go out there and perform. Bournemouth will do everything they can. Every time we've faced them it has been difficult and a tight game. We will do our very best to come out with intensity and attack. Ivan Toney is fit and available. He will start tomorrow. That is positive news."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "I just love it. The reason why we are here is to play these kind of games. It's one of the biggest games of the season for us. We know how much it means for us in the table, and how much it means to our people as well but we just have to focus on playing well and doing what we have to do to win the game.

"[3-0] was the result [in May]. There are things to learn from, a lot of things to take from then. And we haven't won there, so that's the challenge that we have ahead of us. We are in a different place and we will have to show that, playing the way we want to play."

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte: "For every club, there is a different situation and Arsenal are doing a good job. I have to look at ourselves and we are working very hard in these past 14 months. We are working in the right direction and have to continue this way and try to find a good result because good results are very important in this process."

