Charlie Nicholas's Premier League predictions: Man City rout? Watford boost?

It's the winter break for some Premier League sides but with eight teams in action this weekend, Charlie Nicholas is here with his latest tips.

I watched Everton again last week against Watford. I do not know how they won. When they were 2-0 down, they were absolutely abysmal. Carlo Ancelotti did not do anything magical, but before half-time they get two in three minutes - a real 'get out of jail' card before Theo Walcott nicked it. The form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been promising, while Walcott has improved, with his pace and movement a constant threat. Richarlison is down the left and they have some tidy enough midfielders to complement their attack but it is the defence that is the worry. They look so vulnerable. Jordan Pickford cannot be branded as England's No. 1. He looks off it.

The home games seem to be the issue. Roy Hodgson is clever enough to structure his team to sit in and bide their time, hitting them with the pace on the counter-attack. Crystal Palace tend to enjoy these games, but where are the goals coming from? Cenk Tosun cannot play as he is on loan from Everton and he has looked the most promising. Somewhere along the line, Christian Benteke has to get a goal. Could it be written for Benteke, being ex-Liverpool?

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace (11/2 with Sky Bet)

What a game this is. The battle with these two being in their respective positions in the table will make it interesting. Glenn Murray has signed a new Brighton deal and he managed to get them out of a hole at West Ham. It keeps them bubbling above the surface. I know there was an issue with how Watford crumbled against Everton - Ben Foster has been brilliant but he hardly came for a cross and their defending was poor from set-pieces - but there is something about the Hornets that tells me they can get something out of this. Watford will be physical. Brighton are a nice and tidy team, but will be in a bit of bother after this weekend.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Brighton 1-2 Watford (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United have been stunning. If it wasn't for Jurgen Klopp, the Manager of the Year award would go to Chris Wilder. It has been nothing short of amazing. I remember John Fleck at Rangers and he was drifting. He ended up at Coventry and few thought he was going to be as good as what he is now, but it tells you how people can find a way in football with a style and play that suits them. George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Jack O'Connell and John Egan have all been fantastic, while Dean Henderson is a tremendous goalkeeper. The defensive record says it all. This is no fluke. And then Wilder goes in and gets someone like Sander Berge to add competition for places. Bournemouth earned a good win last week; they have to get on the front foot and go for it more often. Sheffield United fans might think that they will not have a problem here - they could be two points off the Champions League places with a win - but something about Bournemouth tells me there may be some fresh intensity from them, perhaps enough to get a point.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Sheffield United 2-2 Bournemouth (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City are irrelevant in the context of the title race. When I look at Pep Guardiola's side, I see a genius in pain. He is not getting the criticism that many other coaches would be getting, because he is Pep. Everyone loves his style of play, the grip he has on players, the strain he puts on his players and himself. I have always loved it; even when he loses, he is angry and agitated. The Man Utd games at home probably made them reflect. Who has the hunger to still play under his guidance?

You get spells from Riyad Mahrez, while Raheem Sterling has gone off the boil. If Leroy Sane was fit, I think Sterling would see more of the bench. This was a lad who I went for as Player of the Season last year, but he is not there with his finishing. Either you make goals or you score goals. Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are pitching in with the performances at the moment, but dare I say it Pep has got it wrong. Fernandinho is just not a centre-back. I would love to see how Fernandinho is in front of John Stones. It is so typical of West Ham at the moment that they occasionally turn up, put in a performance for 25 minutes, but if they lose a goal then it is game over. It is not a happy time but David Moyes will have to dig in.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Manchester City 4-0 West Ham (15/2 with Sky Bet)