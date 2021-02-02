David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this week? Find out here...

Millwall vs Norwich, Tuesday 6pm

This is often around the time of year that Millwall start to build some momentum. It doesn't seem like it's quite happening, though, mainly due to a lack of goals.

Norwich were frustrated by Middlesbrough at the weekend. They are going to have to make do without the suspended Emi Buendia, but they should have enough to bounce back with a win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Sheffield Wednesday, Tuesday 7pm

It's all going wrong for Bournemouth at the moment. Three defeats on the spin, and they were absolutely blown away by Reading on Friday night. The Royals just looked more of a team than the Cherries.

Sheffield Wednesday are still without a manager, but are doing all they can in their battle to stay up. They saw off Preston on Saturday, and I fancy them to sneak past Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Nottingham Forest, Tuesday 7pm

After so long away from this level, the priority for Coventry was always survival and consolidation. As it stands they are doing more than enough to achieve that.

Nottingham Forest are still looking extremely nervously over their shoulders. A defeat here and they could be back in the bottom three. I do, however, think they will carve out a draw. Although it may not be pretty.

Prutton predicts: 0-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Derby, Tuesday 7pm

It was a case of back to reality for Rotherham on Saturday. Even after some good results of late, to take anything off Swansea would have been incredibly impressive and they shouldn't be too fazed.

This is a huge game near the bottom. Derby are in great form, winning their last three games. Their last defeat actually came against Rotherham a few weeks ago. It could be a more open game than it usually is between struggling sides, but I think both will have to settle for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7pm

It's starting to look more and more ominous for Wycombe. They were brilliant at times against Brentford on Saturday, but eventually just got blown away due to tired legs.

Birmingham are struggling for goals, but have to fancy their chances against the Championship's bottom side. I think they will prevail.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Bristol City, Wednesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Brentford showed their attacking credentials late on against Wycombe. They are now the Championship's highest scorers, and have more than just Ivan Toney chipping in. Which will be massive for them if they are to push for the top two.

Bristol City can't get a run going. They've not won back-to-back games since November, and if you can't do that in this league you're not going to reach the top six. This has all the makings of a home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)