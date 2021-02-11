David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Blackburn vs Preston, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

A big Lancashire derby live on Sky on Friday night! What a great way to start the Championship weekend.

There is more riding on it than just bragging rights, however. Both sides are in that position where they need to go on a bit of a run if they want to make the top six this season. To that extent there is quite a lot riding on this one, it could go either way but I fancy a home win here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest are cobbling together a decent run and should move steadily away from danger.

If Jonathan Woodgate continues doing a good job at Bournemouth then you never know, despite some big names being thrown around for that managerial vacancy. He's had two big wins this week, but I think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

Even when Birmingham managed to get a couple of goals last week they managed to lose against Bournemouth. They've been well and truly sucked into the bottom three and there is serious work to be done.

Luton are slipping down the table. They still have a decent gap on the bottom three, but that can close very quickly. Both sides will be a little low on confidence, so I'll say draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Derby have had a lot of time to dwell on their defeat to Rotherham and what went wrong for them there. They missed Krystian Bielik a lot in that one, and look so much less secure without him.

Middlesbrough have no wins in four, which is the longest run since Neil Warnock took over. They will want to get back on the horse, which I think they'll do at Pride Park.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Norwich have Emi Buendia back on Saturday and boy do they need him. No wins in three doesn't seem disastrous, but the form of Brentford and Swansea has seen what seemed a huge lead at the top disappear very quickly.

Stoke, as we've covered before, can't seem to find a way to win games at the minute. I do have a feeling they have enough to frustrate Norwich still. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Watford were disappointing at Coventry last week. They look less than the sum of their parts because they have some terrific players. They are a run of form away from the top two and are still in fourth, so it's too early for them to be worried.

It's probably a good time to face Bristol City. They are in poor form and have all kinds of injury problems. Watford should have too much.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Cardiff vs Coventry: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Wycombe: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Millwall: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs QPR: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Barnsley (Sun 1pm): 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)