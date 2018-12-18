Martin Tyler's stats: Manchester United face record-breaking number of shots at Anfield

1:10 Martin Tyler brings you his teaser this week from Anfield ahead of Liverpool's clash with Manchester United Martin Tyler brings you his teaser this week from Anfield ahead of Liverpool's clash with Manchester United

What's the most amount of shots Manchester United have faced in a Premier League game? When's the last time a side scored with three headers?

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has the answers to those questions and more in his weekly stats column, and don't forget to try his tricky teaser in the video above.

Martin's Starting Stats

It was Liverpool's first Premier League victory over United in nine meetings and their first at home since 2013 - when Daniel Sturridge headed the winner - as well as just their second win in eight home meetings. It was also their first goals at home against United in their last four league games, with their previous goal scorer being Sturridge in a 2-1 defeat in March 2015.

There have been 53 Premier League games played between these two arch rivals and Liverpool now have 14 wins, United 28 wins and there have been 11 draws. Meanwhile, at Anfield there have been 27 meetings between the pair, of which Liverpool have won nine to United's 12 victories, with six drawn.

It was also United's first defeat in their last seven Premier League visits to Merseyside, having won three and drawn three of the previous six.

Prior to Sunday, neither Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah had scored in a Premier League game for Liverpool against United - that is until Mane's opener at Anfield. And the Senegalese's strike means the front three have now scored 21 goals between them after 17 games this season, while they only managed 22 at the same stage of last season.

And Liverpool as a team had scored 34 goals from 17 matches last season, whereas Jurgen Klopp's side have netted 37 times after Sunday's 3-1 win. Defensively, however, the Reds had let in 20 goals at the same stage of the previous campaign compared to the seven they have conceded so far this season.

From the visitors' point of view, Jesse Lingard became only the second player to score at Anfield in the Premier League this season after Cardiff's Callum Paterson.

Finally, it is now 18 games unbeaten for Liverpool, a new Premier League club record, but for United it is their worst return after 17 matches in any Premier League season.

Record-breaking day at Anfield

Liverpool had 36 shots on goal against Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday, but is that a record for both clubs? Joe, Manchester

MARTIN SAYS: Since Opta began collecting this type of data in 2003/04, United have never faced as many shots as they did in their 3-1 loss at Liverpool.

Prior to that Super-Sunday contest, the highest number of efforts on goal United had had to deal with was the 33 Arsenal managed at the Emirates in February, although the difference being the visitors recorded a 3-1 win on that occasion.

As for Liverpool, Sunday's 36 shots was not quite the most they have ever had in the last 15 years - but it was not far away, with that record coming against Everton of all teams when Jurgen Klopp's side had 37 efforts in a 4-0 win at Anfield in April 2016.

In fact, before the game with United, that Merseyside derby was also the last time all 12 outfield Liverpool players had at least one shot on goal.

One hundred not out

Mauricio Pochettino has now won 100 Premier Leagues games as Spurs boss, but how does his record compare to that of his rivals? Tom, Finchley

Mauricio Pochettino has now won 100 matches as Spurs boss

MARTIN SAYS: Tottenham's late 1-0 victory over Burnley at Wembley on Saturday was indeed the 100th Premier League game that Pochettino has won in charge of the north London club, with the Argentine managing that feat in just 169 games.

However, that is still some way short of the record at a single club currently held by Jose Mourinho, who took only 142 matches to record 100 victories across two spells as Chelsea manager.

Meanwhile, Alex Ferguson needed 162 games to bring up his ton of Premier League wins, followed by Arsenal's Arsene Wenger (179) and Liverpool's Rafael Benitez (181) and Gerard Houllier (197).

All rosy in Eden's garden

Eden Hazard produced his ninth Premier League assist of the season on Sunday, but how does that compare with players from Europe's top-five leagues? Jackie, Farnham

MARTIN SAYS: Hazard's assist for Pedro for Chelsea's second goal at Brighton on Sunday was the player's ninth so far this campaign, two more than anyone else has managed in the Premier League.

The Belgian was even the leading assist maker in all of Europe's top-five leagues until Sunday night, when Lionel Messi set up two of Barcelona's goals in their 5-0 thrashing of Levante (as well as scoring three times).

Most assists in Europe's top-five leagues in 2018/19 Player Assists Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 9 Suso (AC Milan) 8 Sebastien Haller (Frankfurt) 8 Leroy Sane (Man City) 7 Memphis Depay (Lyon) 7 Jadon Sancho (Dortmund) 7 Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) 7 Florian Neuhaus ( Monchengladbach) 7

However, there is no doubt that Hazard is coming into top form at a good time as far as Maurizio Sarri's side are concerned, with a busy Christmas schedule on the horizon - not only did the playmaker become the first Chelsea player since Cesc Fabregas more than four years ago to assist a goal in four consecutive Premier League games.

But Hazard has also now been involved in more league goals this season - 17 - than anyone else.

Most goal involvement in the 2018/19 Premier League Player Assists Goals Goals + Assists Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 8 9 17 Raheem Sterling (Man City) 9 6 15 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 10 4 14 Leroy Sane (Man City) 6 7 13 Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 8 5 13 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 10 3 13

Heads you win

Southampton scored with three headers in their win over Arsenal, but when was the last time that happened in the Premier League? James, Portsmouth

MARTIN SAYS: Yes indeed, Ralph Hasenhuttl's first victory as Southampton head coach was secured thanks to two Danny Ings headers before half-time, followed by one late on from fellow striker Charlie Austin.

And such a scenario has not happened in the Premier League for two years, when West Brom beat Swansea 3-1 courtesy of a trio of second-half Salomon Rondon headers at the Hawthorns.

As for the Saints, before Sunday they had not done such a thing since headers from James Beattie, Marian Pahars and Chris Marsden saw them beat Ipswich 3-2 at St Mary's in October 2001.

No bore draws for Poch and Co

I see Tottenham have still not drawn this campaign, but is that a record from the start of a Premier League season? Jack, Hastings

MARTIN SAYS: Incredibly, yes Spurs are still to draw after 17 games of the season, 14 of which were victories. That means if Mauricio Pochettino's team are not held at Everton on Sunday - in a game you can see live on Sky Sports - or at home to Bournemouth on Boxing Day, they will have set a new record for the most number of matches without a draw since the start of a Premier League season.

That record is currently held by Bolton Wanderers, who went 18 games without a draw at the beginning of the 2011/12 campaign - although 14 of those were defeats - a season that ultimately saw the Trotters relegated from the Premier League though.

However, Tottenham still have some way to go to match the longest-ever Premier League run without a draw held at present by that same Bolton side, who went an incredible 28 matches without being held across two seasons from 5 March to 26 December 2011.

In fact, the North London team's last draw was 1-1 at Brighton on 17 April, 21 games ago.