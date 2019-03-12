Martin Tyler's stats: Liverpool's home run, Huddersfield's goal shortage

1:40 Martin Tyler reveals the answer to last week’s teaser and provides us with another ahead of Arsenal's match with Manchester United Martin Tyler reveals the answer to last week’s teaser and provides us with another ahead of Arsenal's match with Manchester United

Are Liverpool on the longest unbeaten home run in Premier League history? And has any club scored fewer goals than Huddersfield after 30 games?

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has the answers to those questions and more in his weekly stats column, and don't forget to try his special St Patrick's Day teaser in the video above.

Martin's starting stats

I was at Arsenal on Sunday to see the 200th league meeting between Arsenal and Manchester United. The first meeting was Newton Heath vs Woolwich Arsenal in October 1894, a game which finished 3-3 at Bank Street.

Manchester United have won 83 of those 200 meetings, Arsenal have now won 70 and there have been 47 draws.

The game was the 100th between the two clubs to be played at Arsenal with Arsenal picking up their 55th win and United winning 26. The first game between the sides at Arsenal was a 3-2 Woolwich Arsenal win over Newton Heath in March 1895 at the Manor Ground.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who bravely stepped up to score a penalty, has scored eight goals in Arsenal's streak of nine consecutive home league wins. After failing against Spurs he has now scored four out of six penalties for Arsenal. Granit Xhaka scored his second goal against Manchester United, the other was also in a 2-0 home win in May 2017.

Sunday was Laurent Koscielny's 250th Premier League game and Ashley Young played in his 350th Premier League game. Chris Smalling made his 200th Manchester United appearance in the competition. Bernd Leno had conceded 11 in three in his previous games against Manchester United, but got a well-deserved clean sheet

Fortress Anfield

Liverpool have now gone 36 Premier League games without a loss at Anfield. Is that a Premier League record? (Richard, Surrey)

Liverpool have performed well at home over the last few seasons

MARTIN SAYS: It is an impressive run from Liverpool, but they are still 50 games off the Premier League record which is held by Chelsea. They went an amazing 86 games unbeaten at Stamford Bridge between February 21, 2004 and October 26, 2008, a run which ended with a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Liverpool's current streak is, in fact, the joint-third best unbeaten home run in Premier League history (Manchester United also went 36 home games unbeaten in the Premier League between 1998 and 2000).

The second best is a 37-match run from Manchester City, which ended on December 9, 2012 when Robin van Persie scored a 90th-minute winner in the Manchester derby.

It won't be easy for Liverpool to overtake that City side. They can match them if they avoid defeat to Tottenham at Anfield on March 31 and then they can beat them in their next home game against Chelsea on April 14. Both of those games are live on Sky Sports.

Plethora of pens

Is it true Crystal Palace have been awarded 19 penalties in the Premier League since the start of last season? (Nick, London)

Crystal Palace have been awarded 19 penalties in the Premier League since the start of last season

MARTIN SAYS: It is indeed true and it is indeed more than any other side in that time. Since the start of 2017/18, Crystal Palace have had 19 Premier League penalties, six clear of Manchester United, who are second on the list with 13.

Crystal Palace's fierce rivals Brighton have been awarded 12, along with Everton, Leicester and Manchester City. Interestingly, Brighton have also conceded the joint-highest number of penalties too (12), along with Arsenal - who scored their ninth in that period live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Huddersfield - who have only been awarded two penalties since the start of last season - have conceded the second highest number (11) while Everton, Watford and Newcastle have given away 10 penalties in the last couple of seasons.

Penalties won by PL sides since 2017/18 season Team Penalties won Penalties conceded Crystal Palace 19 7 Man Utd 13 6 Brighton 12 12 Everton 12 10 Leicester 12 8 Man City 12 6 Bournemouth 11 7 Arsenal 9 12 Liverpool 8 7 Southampton 8 5 Chelsea 8 3 Watford 7 10 West Ham 7 9 Tottenham 7 8 Newcastle 4 10 Wolves 4 4 Cardiff 3 6 Stoke 3 5 Huddersfield 2 11 Burnley 2 8 Fulham 2 6 Swansea 1 6 West Brom 1 1

Burnley are towards the bottom of this table with two penalties, which both came this season after they went 68 Premier League games without being awarded a spot-kick. They were then given penalties in successive games against Southampton and Brighton in February, which were both converted by Ashley Barnes.

First fouls

Anthony Knockaert was booked after 28 seconds against Crystal Palace. Is that a record? (Jamie, via email)

MARTIN SAYS: I recall Vinnie Jones being booked after three seconds for Chelsea against Sheffield United in March 1992 in the old First Division and also after five seconds for Sheffield United against Manchester City in 1991.

Anthony Knockaert picked up a yellow card for a sliding challenge on Luka Milivojevic in the opening moments of Crystal Palace vs Brighton

As for the Premier League era, we asked our friends at Opta and Anthony Knockaert's booking has been registered as the second fastest since their records began in 2006/07.

The Brighton winger was just two seconds slower than Stephen Warnock, who was playing for Blackburn when he was shown a yellow card after just 26 seconds in a game against Hull in March 2009.

Ki Sung-Yueng's booking for Swansea against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve 2016 came after 30 seconds, while Vincent Kompany was shown a yellow card after 31 seconds in a game for Manchester City against Burnley earlier this season.

Goal-shy Terriers

Has any side scored fewer than Huddersfield after 30 games of a PL season? (Jack, Manchester)

MARTIN SAYS: Huddersfield have scored just 15 goals so far and only one team has scored fewer at this stage of a season.

That was Derby in the 2007/08 campaign, who had only scored 14 goals after 30 games.

Teams who have scored the fewest PL goals after 30 games Team Season Goals scored Derby 2007/08 14 Huddersfield 2018/19 15 Sunderland 2002/03 and 2005/06 19 Watford 2006/07 19 Crystal Palace 2013/14 19 Aston Villa 2014/15 19

As you can see from the table above, only four other teams have scored fewer than 20 goals in the first 30 games of a Premier League season. Sunderland have done so twice - in the 2002/03 and 2005/06 seasons - along with Watford (2006/07), Crystal Palace (2013/14) and Aston Villa (2014/15).

Only two of those teams ended up avoiding the drop - Crystal Palace and Aston Villa - with the remaining clubs relegated as the bottom-placed team.

Super subs

Has anyone scored a quicker PL goal as a sub than Gerard Deulofeu vs Man City? (Sarah, Hertfordshire)

MARTIN SAYS: Since Opta records began in 2006/07, Gerard Deulofeu has scored the joint-third fastest goal as a substitute (level with Andy Johnson for Fulham in their game against Wolves in April 2011). He scored after 17 seconds.

Gerard Deulofeu scored after 17 seconds as a substitute against Man City

The record is held by former Newcastle striker Sammy Ameobi, who scored just eight seconds after coming on against Tottenham in October 2014. It came straight from kick-off at the start of the second half, a game which was live on Sky Sports.

Ameobi was one second quicker than Antoine Sibierski, who scored for Wigan against Derby in January 2008 just 15 seconds after coming on.