Premier League Power Rankings: Leicester City's Jamie Vardy top

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has topped the Power Rankings this week

The 32-year-old selflessly teed up Youri Tielemans before scoring his 100th goal for the club in the 78th minute and netting a second eight minutes later to secure a 3-1 win over Fulham.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has now scored five goals in his last five top-flight games

Last week's table topper Virgil van Dijk slipped into runner-up spot after the Reds' 4-2 victory against Burnley on Sunday, with Sadio Mane (No 5) and Roberto Firmino netting doubles - while Trent Alexander-Arnold tumbled to No 8.

Raheem Sterling (No 3) hit a hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Watford to guarantee Manchester City top spot in the Premier League table going into the international break.

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse (No 4) scored his second free-kick in as many weeks to boost his chances of an England call-up this week - denting Tottenham's' top-four challenge with a 2-1 win at St Mary's.

James Ward-Prowse maintained his ascent up the chart this week after scoring in his third successive game

Ayoze Perez (No 6) stormed up the chart after assisting Salomon Rondon's (No 11) opener and netting a late, quick-fire double to earn Newcastle a 3-2 win against Everton.

Raul Jimenez (No 9) broke the deadlock at Chelsea before Eden Hazard (No 10) scored a stoppage-time leveller, while Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (No 7) crashed five places down the chart after a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Premier League matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

