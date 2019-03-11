Manchester United have highest shooting accuracy rate in Europe's top-five leagues, says study

Manchester United may have suffered defeat to Arsenal on Super Sunday but the statistics show they are the sharp shooters of Europe.

According to a study by the Football Observatory, United have registered the highest percentage of their shots on target in Europe's top-five leagues this season.

The Red Devils, whose 2-0 loss to Arsenal was their first in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have fired an unrivalled total of 48.6 per cent of their shots on target this season.

Liverpool have the next-highest percentage of shots on target among Premier League clubs (45.6 per cent), putting them fifth overall, with Barcelona (48.3 per cent), Borussia Dortmund (46.3 per cent) and Spanish minnows Girona (45.8 per cent) making up the rest of the top five.

2:57 Highlights from Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United Highlights from Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United

Tottenham (42.8 per cent), Manchester City (42.7 per cent) and Arsenal (42.1 per cent) are also among Europe's top 20 clubs for shooting accuracy, with Paris Saint-Germain (45.0 per cent) and Bayern Munich (43.0 per cent) other notable inclusions.

The study also measures average shot distance. Of the four English clubs in the top 20, City take their shots from closest to the goal (16.6 metres), followed by Arsenal (16.9m), then Tottenham (17.4m), then United (17.8m).

Wayward shooters

At the other end of the scale, the most wayward shooters in Europe's top-five leagues are Italian side Cagliari, who have hit just 28.9 per cent of their shots on target this season.

The lowest-ranked English side are Crystal Palace (32.3 per cent), with Cardiff (32.6 per cent) and Huddersfield (34.6 per cent) also among the bottom 20.

If you're reading on skysports.com comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.