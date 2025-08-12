Sky Sports push notifications FAQ: How to receive the news alerts you want

The Sky Sports mobile app will keep you up to date with the latest news from your favourite sports - here's how to receive the alerts you want.

Choose from streaming the live action on your mobile or tablet, receiving breaking news straight to your device or being notified when highlights from your favourite sports are available to watch so you don't miss a moment while out and about.

Here's how....

Once you have updated to the latest version of the app, you can filter Sky Sports' notifications to suit your needs...

Q: I want to be notified when a big sports news story breaks, but I don't want to sign up to receive individual sports alerts. Can I do that?

A: Yes! Simply tap on 'Breaking News' and we'll send you a notification when a big story emerges. This way, you'll be notified when a top story arrives - but you won't receive daily individual sports alerts.

Q: I'm a football fan, but I'm keen to know when a big sports story breaks. I want to get all the latest football news, but would like to know who has won the latest Formula 1 Grand Prix or the result of a big Box Office event, for example. Is that possible?

A: It is! If you're keen on getting dedicated news alerts from an individual sport but want to know when a big sports story breaks, make sure you tap on the sport you love along with 'Breaking News'. This way, you'll be notified of a big story without having to subscribe to another sport.

Q: I want to receive the latest football, tennis, rugby league, darts, golf and boxing news. Can I subscribe to more than one sport?

A: Of course! Tap on the sports you love and we'll send you a notification when a story comes in. Click on as many sports as you'd like, and we'll keep you updated. You can choose from Football, Cricket, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Golf, Tennis, Formula 1, Boxing, Horse Racing, Netball, NFL and Darts.

Q: I want to be notified when there's a big event on Sky Sports coming up or about to start. Can I get notifications reminding me when coverage of a Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 is under way, or who's playing on Super Sunday on Sky Sports Premier League?

A: Simply select 'Live on Sky' to receive alerts on the best live action on our dedicated channels.

Q: What if I change my mind and want to stop receiving alerts?

A: You can toggle sports, 'Breaking News' and 'Live on Sky' on and off as you see fit, then you'll only receive the alerts you want us to send you.

