David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the midweek fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

Leeds vs Reading, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It took a red card for Leeds to eventually get past Bristol City on Saturday but, considering the injury problems they have at the back and in goal, it would have been a very pleasing win for Marcelo Bielsa.

It was just a second clean sheet of the season for Reading at Wigan, but that was up against a side who had lost four games on the spin. This is a far tougher task and I reckon Leeds will claim all three points.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull vs Norwich, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports red button

Hull are really struggling to score goals this season. The only time they have scored more than once in their last 11 games they couldn't even get the win!

Norwich are right at the opposite end of the scale. They have scored four times in their last three games and are absolutely flying at the top of the table. You would fancy them to make this another comfortable victory.

Prutton predicts: 0-3 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bolton, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports red button

It's starting to look a little bit desperate for Sheffield Wednesday as they continue their slump down the league. They even took the lead against Derby at the weekend but fell apart fairly quickly.

Bolton arrested their own run of defeats and even finally managed to get on the scoresheet at Millwall. It is nine games without a win now, though. It's tough to call but I'll back a narrow home win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Derby, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This is a big game for Gary Rowett, as he faces the side he left in the summer for the Potteries. He clearly thought he would have a better chance of promotion with Stoke but it hasn't quite worked out that way so far.

Frank Lampard would have had a long time to dwell on that defeat to Aston Villa, so full credit to Derby for bouncing back with a victory right after the international break. I fancy them to have too much energy for Stoke.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports red button

What a game on Sunday and what a massive win that was for Aston Villa against their biggest rivals! It's three on the spin for Dean Smith's side now and they are starting to look like a real threat to the top six.

For all Nottingham Forest's big signings in the summer, it is Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley who are their standout performers so far. Grabban would love to score on his return to Villa Park and it will be hard to keep him at bay. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

4:34 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Ipswich and West Brom. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Ipswich and West Brom.

Ipswich vs Bristol City, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports red button

It was always going to be a tough ask for Ipswich to beat West Brom on Friday, but this is a big opportunity for Paul Lambert to claim his first win against a hopelessly out-of-form Bristol City.

Lee Johnson has been here before. They have lost four in a row now and have really slumped away from the top six. I think this is the day Ipswich get their first home win of the season.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other predictions (All 7.45pm kick-off)

Brentford v Sheffield United (Tues): 1-2 (9/1)

Preston v Middlesbrough (Tues): 1-1 (5/1)

Rotherham v QPR (Tues): 2-2 (14/1)

Millwall v Birmingham (Wed): 0-1 (17/2)

Swansea v West Brom (Wed): 0-2 (12/1)

Wigan v Blackburn (Wed): 1-1 (5/1)