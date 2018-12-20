Manchester United pay initial £1.8m for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have paid Molde around £1.8m (20m Norwegian Krone) to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘on loan’ as caretaker manager until the end of the season, Sky sources understand.

Solskjaer was announced as Jose Mourinho's interim replacement on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after United parted ways with the Special One, following Sunday's humiliating 3-1 loss at table-topping rivals Liverpool.

The 45-year-old, who began his career as a head coach by managing United's reserves a decade ago, recently signed a new contract with Molde that ties him to the club until 2021.

Jaap Stam says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's style of football will be well received by the Manchester United fans, and he will give the players a sense of 'freedom'.

But we understand the Norwegian side have allowed the fan-favourite to make a temporary return to Old Trafford for an initial £1.8m.

It would cost an additional £7.2m (80m Norwegian Krone) should United chiefs decide to keep Solskjaer beyond the end of the season.

Solskjaer's first test as United boss comes against Cardiff - where he had a short-lived spell as manager in 2014 - on Saturday.

United are sixth in the table and 11 points of a top-four place after their worst ever start to a Premier League season.