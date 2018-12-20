Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrives for Manchester United training at Carrington

0:16 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has arrived at Manchester United's training ground in Carrington Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has arrived at Manchester United's training ground in Carrington

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived at Carrington on Thursday morning ahead of his first training session as caretaker manager of Manchester United.

Solskjaer landed in England on Wednesday evening after being confirmed as manager until the end of the season, following the sacking of former boss Jose Mourinho.

The former striker, who spent 11 seasons at Old Trafford during his playing career, returns to the club after a spell in charge of Norwegian side Molde.

Solskjaer will bring a 'polar opposite' approach to Manchester United than previous manager Jose Mourinho, says former Norway team-mate Brede Hangeland

Solskjaer arrived at United's training base in Carrington on Thursday to meet the squad and take his first training session as interim manager.

The 45-year-old is expected to face the media for the first time as United manager on Friday ahead of Saturday's trip to Cardiff, another of his former clubs.

Jaap Stam says Solskjaer's style of football will be well received by the Manchester United fans

Solskjaer arrives at United with the club sixth in the Premier League - 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool and 11 points adrift of the Champions League places.

However, Solskjaer is looking forward to the challenge on offer at Old Trafford.

"Manchester United is in my heart and it's brilliant to be coming back in this role," said Solskjaer, who scored the winning goal in their Champions League final victory in 1999.

"I'm really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club."

Jan Age Fjortoft, who played alongside Solskjaer for Norway, says he will bring a spark to United

Solskjaer will run the first-team while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager, with Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Laurent Blanc all linked with the role.

Sky sources understand United paid £1.8m to loan Solskjaer from Molde until the end of the season and it will cost the Premier League club an additional £7.2m in order to make the arrangement permanent next summer.