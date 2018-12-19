Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrives in England after Man Utd appointment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived in Manchester on Wednesday evening

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has arrived in England after being appointed Manchester United's caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Solskjaer's Norwegian side Molde say they have "lent" him to United until May.

The former United striker will take training on Thursday, before his first game in charge against former side Cardiff on Saturday in the Premier League.

Solskjaer is expected to hold his first news conference as United caretaker boss on Friday ahead of the trip to Wales.

Mike Phelan, former assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson, joins as first-team coach alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Solskjaer will run the first team while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager.

Molde's season has already finished for the winter and does not restart until March.