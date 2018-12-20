Jamie Vardy set to return for Leicester at Chelsea

1:31 Claude Puel stands by his decision to make seven changes for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City Claude Puel stands by his decision to make seven changes for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City

Jamie Vardy is set to return for Leicester at Chelsea on Saturday after being rested for the Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.

The striker had returned from a groin injury in the weekend's 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and boss Claude Puel did not want to rush him back to action.

But the former England international and Leicester's five-goal top scorer should be available for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

4:14 Highlights from the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Leicester and Manchester City Highlights from the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Leicester and Manchester City

"I hope [Vardy] can be fit for this match and can find his qualities," Puel said. "With his quality and his aggressiveness, he is a very good player for us. We need Jamie - with his ability, capacity and character - to give his best.

"Of course, it has been difficult for him with injuries and suspensions this season, but he is a valuable player for us and we need Jamie to be at his best for us."

Jamie Vardy is expected to be back in Leicester's starting line-up at Chelsea

Puel made seven changes for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City which Leicester lost 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

It came after the Foxes won penalty shootouts against Wolves and Southampton in the previous two rounds. But Puel says he has no regrets and denies it was a wasted opportunity.

"I am happy about our game. We played against a strong team, one of the best teams in Europe," he added.

"They score an average of three goals a game, it's crazy. We managed our game to make a draw and we lost the game on penalties.

Ben Chilwell could also return against Chelsea following his knee injury

"Of course they were not fantastic penalties, we didn't manage this exercise very well.

"We managed better in the last rounds against Wolverhampton and Southampton. It was the same players that scored and I have no regrets about this.

"We had a competitive team, I was happy about our work. We had solidity in the first half and were better with the ball in the second half and that took us back into the game.

"I was happy, I have no regrets about this. I was just disappointed for our fans and our players because they gave their best in this situation and we tried.

"We tried to manage this game, to win this game, and with the right side."