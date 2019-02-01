Severe weather hits UK sport as temperatures plunge to -15.4C

Groundsmen try to clear snow at Arsenal's London Colney training ground on Friday morning

Heavy snowfall across the UK on Friday has already seen a number of sporting fixtures postponed with further disruption expected across the weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, as temperatures in the UK fell to their record lowest in seven years at -15.4C.

Crewe v Carlisle in League Two has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Four fixtures in Scottish League Two have also already been postponed.

Elgin v Queen's Park, Cowdenbeath vs Peterhead, Elgin City vs Queen's Park and Stirling Albion vs Clyde have all been called off due to snow and frozen pitches.

-6 degrees in the shadow of the Campsies ❄️☀️ glorious but freezing! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/f6ngUjlWYH — Charles Paterson (@charlesp_sky) February 1, 2019

The FA Trophy clash between Spennymoor Town v AFC Telford has also been moved due to snow.

In rugby union, Newport v Llanelli has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

Temperatures fell to as low as -15.4C in the Scottish Highlands

Wales' preparations for their Women's Six Nations clash with France have been affected after their flight to Paris was cancelled.

They were due to depart Cardiff Airport on the 9:30am flight to Charles de Gaulle ahead of Saturday's clash but the snow in South Wales has cancelled all morning departures leaving them stranded.

In racing, Wetherby's Saturday card, featuring the Towton Chase, is the latest to be lost to the current cold snap.

Both Friday's jumps fixtures, at Catterick and Chepstow, are already off after being abandoned on Thursday.

More postponements and cancellations are expected as inspections are carried out later on Friday and over the weekend.