Justin Edinburgh was 'one of a kind', says Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff

Justin Edinburgh was hailed as "one of a kind" by Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff as players and fans came together at the club's stadium to remember their late manager.

McAnuff and Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill joined fans at the stadium and laid down team shirts in the home dugout, after Edinburgh passed away at the age of 49 following a cardiac arrest.

"He was one of a kind, I think if you ask any of the boys here and other players he's worked with, he's got a real aura and a real presence about him when he walked into a room," said McAnuff.

"He commanded respect and it's not a quality that many managers share.

"He seemed to be able to have the switch between the fun and the good times, to those serious times and time to work.

McAnuff celebrates promotion back to the Football League with Edinburgh

"It's really sad, coming here, where we've had such good memories in the past 18 months, to then be here for this.

"One of the fans said to me, it's very simple, but she said that he got us and we got him. That's one of the best ways of summing him up and his relationship with the club.

McAnuff captained Orient to the National League title last season, something that Edinburgh had recently said he regarded as his greatest achievement in football, and the 37-year-old reiterated the impact Edinburgh has had - on and off the pitch.

"Football aside, Justin was a hugely positive man, loved his family. Every day he came in he had that lust for life, a real zest about him, and a real willingness to enjoy himself.

"I think he would want us to carry that on. I know for sure he would want us to approach this in the most positive way we can, that's very much what he was about, being on the front foot.

"Together, using those lessons that he taught us, it can help us deal with such tragic circumstances."

Flowers, football shirts and messages of condolence were left for Edinburgh outside the stadium and in the home dugout.