Fabian Delph joins Everton training camp ahead of move from Manchester City

Fabian Delph is close to a £9m move to Everton

Fabian Delph has joined Everton's training camp in Switzerland as he moves closer to signing for the club, Sky Sports News understands.

Everton are in talks over a £9m move for the Manchester City midfielder, who has been at the Etihad for four years.

Delph was not part of the City squad that flew to China for their pre-season tour on Monday and looks to have played his last game for the Premier League champions.

The England international made 20 appearances for City last season and often filled in at left-back as cover for the injured Benjamin Mendy.

Everton have already signed goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a free transfer from Huddersfield and turned midfielder Andre Gomes' loan into a permanent deal this summer.

While Delph looks set to join Everton, defender Antonee Robinson has left the club to sign a three-year deal with Wigan.

Antonee Robinson has joined Wigan on a permanent deal

The USA international spent last season on loan with the Latics, playing 26 times.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.