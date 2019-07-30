Paulo Dybala's agent set for Man Utd talks over Romelu Lukaku swap deal

Paulo Dybala's agent is poised for talks with Manchester United

Paulo Dybala's agent is in London for talks with Manchester United about a swap deal with Juventus for Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy.

Dybala's future has been the subject of plenty of recent speculation - with United keen to recruit the versatile Argentina international - as a deal for Lukaku to leave Old Trafford appears to be edging closer.

Despite Juventus recently ramping up their interest in signing Lukaku, Dybala has been reluctant to leave Turin.

But Juventus will now wait and see if Dybala's representatives can agree terms with United, and are likely to green light the move if the 25-year-old accepts their proposal.

However, Sky Sports News understands a deal to take Dybala to Old Trafford remains some way off at this stage.

Dybala, who has scored 78 goals in 182 Juventus appearances since joining the club from Palermo in 2015, is expected to return to training on Thursday following his Copa America exploits with Argentina over the summer.

3:12 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Paulo Dybala's potential move to the Premier League The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Paulo Dybala's potential move to the Premier League

Solskjaer coy on Dybala move

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be drawn on whether United are trying to sign Dybala from juve following his side's 1-0 win over Kristiansund in Norway.

"I'm not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team's players," he said when asked about Dybala.

"But of course, we're working on one or two cases, as I've said before. There's another ten days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.