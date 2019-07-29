Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan 'still working' on deal for Manchester United striker

Inter Milan have not given up hope of signing Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan are "still working" on a deal to sign Manchester United striker Romelu striker, says Inter director Beppe Marotta.

Lukaku has been left out of United's travelling squad for Tuesday's friendly against Kristiansund in Norway, having missed all four matches on their pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China due to a 'minor injury'.

The Belgian international also posted a photo on Instagram with his agent, with the caption 'Soon to be continued'.

"We made an important bid to Man United for Lukaku (£54m) but Man United ask so much for Romelu.

"We didn't find an agreement but we're still working for Lukaku. I don't know what will happen on next days, football is so strange. We have made a fair and important offer respecting the value of the player."

Sky Sports News also understands Juventus are preparing an offer for Lukaku and are willing to include Paulo Dybala as part of the deal - but the Argentine himself wants to remain in Turin.

Paulo Dybala has reportedly been included by Juventus in an offer for Romelu Lukaku

Until last week, United have been negotiating with Inter Milan for Lukaku but the clubs remain far apart in their valuation of the 26-year-old.

The Serie A side made a bid for Lukaku of £53.9m up front with no add-ons earlier this month, but it was rejected by United.

Juve Director Pavel Nedved was also questioned on Lukaku by Sky Italy. He said: "We have some offers for Paulo Dybala but we'll wait to decide about his future.

"Lukaku? We always try to get players but I don't want to speak about Lukaku or others."