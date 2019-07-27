Paulo Dybala wants to stay at Juventus despite possible Man Utd swap deal with Romelu Lukaku

Argentina striker Paulo Dybala wants to remain at Juventus

Paulo Dybala wants to stay at Juventus and fight for his place under Maurizio Sarri, according to Sky in Italy.

Sky Sports News understands Juventus are preparing to make an offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and had been willing to include the Argentina striker as part of the deal.

But Sky in Italy say Dybala wants to remain in Turin and could return from his summer break early in order to start learning Sarri's methods.

Dybala is currently due back at Juventus on August 5 having been given extra time off by the Serie A champions after featuring for Argentina in the Copa America this summer.

United have been negotiating with Inter Milan for Lukaku but the clubs remain far apart in their valuation of the Belgium international.

Romelu Lukaku is attracting interest from Juventus and Inter Milan

Inter made a bid of £53.9m upfront for Lukaku with no add-ons earlier this week which was rejected by United.

It is understood United would want in excess of the £75m they paid to sign Lukaku from Everton in 2017 if they are to allow him to leave Old Trafford.

