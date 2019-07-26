Juventus to offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United as part of Romelu Lukaku deal

Paulo Dybala could trade places with Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford

Juventus are preparing an offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and willing to include Paulo Dybala as part of the deal, Sky Sports News understands.

Until now, United have been negotiating with Inter Milan for the 26-year-old Belgium international but the clubs remain far apart in their valuation of Lukaku.

The Serie A side made a bid of £53.9m upfront for Lukaku with no add-ons earlier this week which was rejected by United.

It is understood the Premier League club would want in excess of the £79m they paid to sign Lukaku from Everton in 2016 if they are to allow the 26-year-old to leave Old Trafford.

New Inter manager Antonio Conte confirmed his desire to sign Lukaku last Friday, saying: "You know very well that I like this player, also in the past when I was Chelsea's coach and I tried to bring him.

1:06 Antonio Conte says Romelu Lukaku is an important player for Inter Milan to sign Antonio Conte says Romelu Lukaku is an important player for Inter Milan to sign

"But I repeat today Lukaku is a player of United. I have great respect for United."

However, Inter are now facing serious competition from Italian rivals Juventus.

Juve are prepared to offer Paulo Dybala as part of the deal, with the Argentine striker struggling since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

However, it is unclear if Dybala - also linked with a move to Tottenham - would agree to being a makeweight in any deal.

Dybala said in May that he wants to stay at Juventus just a week after his brother, who is also his agent, claimed he would be leaving the club because he is "no longer at ease".

If a swap deal cannot be agreed and Lukaku departs for a transfer fee this summer, Sky Sports News understands Moussa Dembele, the Lyon and France U21 striker, will be on United's shortlist to replace the Belgian.

Dybala 'marginalised' at Juve

In June, Italian football expert Adam Digby told Sky Sports News that Dybala is likely to be forced out of Juventus this summer after being marginalised since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I think Dybala will be the one player who is forced to move on," said Digby.

"I think the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo forced Juventus to play a front three for the most of last season and the only position available to Dybala in that system is wide on the right - that doesn't suit him.

"He is much more comfortable down the middle behind a conventional No 9. And he has really struggled to adapt to that this season.

"It's been his poorest season since he arrived at Juventus in 2015. He only scored three goals in the league and he really is the player that has been marginalised by Ronaldo's presence.

"I can fully see him moving on this summer in search of somewhere he can play his more natural role."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!