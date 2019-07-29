David Moyes questions Manchester United's transfer policy

David Moyes has questioned Manchester United's transfer policy

David Moyes has questioned Manchester United’s transfer policy since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and is unsure what direction the club are heading in.

Current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing for his first full season in charge at Old Trafford, hoping to improve on a sixth-placed finish last term which saw the club miss out on Champions League qualification.

United have not won the Premier League since Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012-13 season. Since then, Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have all been sacked despite spending around £700m between them on new players.

Moyes was sacked by United in April 2014 after 10 months in charge

Moyes, who lost his job five years ago after just 10 months in charge, admits he is not sure whether the club has a clear vision when it comes to transfers.

"For a while it would be difficult to know what direction United have gone in," he told the Mirror.

"Whether they have been signing players for marketing, which they are fantastic at, or whether it has been signing players for on the pitch, I am not quite sure.

"What Manchester United had was great values and class. Manchester United's values weren't always to buy the most expensive players but to do it their way which was bringing in the boys from the academy and picking up the best young players.

Jose Mourinho lost his job as United boss in December 2018

"Now and again there would be a sprinkling of stardust, like an Eric Cantona, or someone who they signed to make the difference, like Robin van Persie.

"I never thought they were a club who thought it was all about spending the money, but if they needed to, they could."

1:23 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not frustrated by Manchester United's lack of signings, and called for patience to 'get the right ones' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not frustrated by Manchester United's lack of signings, and called for patience to 'get the right ones'

So far during this summer's window, United have opted to sign young players with potential, with Daniel James joining from Sky Bet Championship club Swansea and Aaron-Wan Bissaka arriving from Crystal Palace.

