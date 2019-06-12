Daniel James completes Man United transfer with five-year contact

Daniel James is Manchester United's first signing of the summer

Daniel James has completed his transfer to Manchester United from Swansea City on a five-year contract with the option of a sixth.

United had agreed a deal in principle to sign him from Swansea last week, with the player having completed a medical and agreed personal terms.

Sky Sports News understands United will pay Swansea an initial fee of £15m, plus £3m in add-ons, for James - who becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing as the club's manager.

Swansea academy graduate James scored five goals in 38 appearances during a breakthrough 2018-19 season.

Fact file: Daniel James Name: Daniel Owen James

Age: 21

Club: Swansea City

Position: Winger

Goals/Assists (18/19): 5/10

Country: Wales

Int. Caps/Goals: 2/1

Will he go straight into Ole's XI?

James is now officially a Manchester United player - but what will the Wales international bring to Old Trafford and could he go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for next season?

