Daniel James completes Man United transfer with five-year contact
Welsh winger becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the summer
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 12/06/19 3:19pm
Daniel James has completed his transfer to Manchester United from Swansea City on a five-year contract with the option of a sixth.
United had agreed a deal in principle to sign him from Swansea last week, with the player having completed a medical and agreed personal terms.
Sky Sports News understands United will pay Swansea an initial fee of £15m, plus £3m in add-ons, for James - who becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing as the club's manager.
Swansea academy graduate James scored five goals in 38 appearances during a breakthrough 2018-19 season.
Fact file: Daniel James
- Name: Daniel Owen James
- Age: 21
- Club: Swansea City
- Position: Winger
- Goals/Assists (18/19): 5/10
- Country: Wales
- Int. Caps/Goals: 2/1
WATCH: James' Swansea goals
We take a look at all the winger's goals for Swansea from last season...
Will he go straight into Ole's XI?
James is now officially a Manchester United player - but what will the Wales international bring to Old Trafford and could he go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for next season?
