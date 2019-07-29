Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could face own son when Manchester United play Kristiansund

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's son Noah could make his first-team debut for Kristiansund against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Noah Solskjaer has been included in the Kristiansund squad that will face his dad's side in a friendly in Oslo.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made his way through the junior ranks and has been training with the senior team, who play in the Norwegian top flight.

Solskjaer Jr and several other youngsters have now been rewarded with call-ups for the prestigious friendly.

Kristiansund coach Christian Michelsen said: "While his dad was a deadly effective player the closer he got to the box, Noah is more the kind of player to create attacks.

"He has a lot of skills and he has football in him.

"Noah has gone to a good school."

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a transfer to Serie A side Inter Milan, has not made the journey to Norway.