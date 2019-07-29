Harry Maguire misses Leicester training amid Manchester United interest

Harry Maguire was absent from Leicester training on Monday

Harry Maguire did not take part in training with Leicester City on Monday, amid interest from Manchester United.

Sky Sports News understands Maguire has told Leicester he want to leave before the transfer window shuts on August 8 and he remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's number one target at Old Trafford.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward remains in talks with Leicester about a deal, after Solskjaer made it clear he wanted Maguire as soon as possible.

Leicester will not let Maguire leave for less than £80m, which is £10m more than United have currently offered.

Woodward decided to not travel out for United's pre-season tour of Australia and the Far East to work on the ongoing negotiations.

According to Sky sources, it is now up to Woodward to get the deal done.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Monday, Leicester captain Wes Morgan was full of praise for his centre-back partner's ability in possession.

"Back in the day it was not about centre-backs getting the ball and playing from the back. Nowadays it is clear to see that centre-backs have the most touches on the ball," he said.

"Harry has taken that to another dimension. He can get it in tight positions and take the ball through players. He can pass but first and foremost he is a good defender.

"I am just glad he is playing for Leicester."