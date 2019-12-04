Championship Team of the Month for November

We take look back at the top performers from the Championship in November, with eight clubs represented in WhoScored.com's Team of the Month.

Goalkeeper: Marek Rodak (Fulham) - 7.58

Fulham bounced back from a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Hull to start November and earn four successive wins to end the month with Rodak impressive between the sticks. The 22-year-old goalkeeper made the fourth most saves (17) and kept two clean sheets from his four appearances.

Right-back: Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) - 7.56

Making the WhoScored.com team of the month for the second month running, the 22-year-old is staking his claim to be recognised the Championship's best right-back. Only Matt Grimes (34) made more tackles and interceptions combined than Cash (31) in November, while he also made six additional dribbles.

Centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) - 7.62

A managerial change has worked wonders for Millwall, with Gary Rowett's appointment steering the Lions away from danger. Hutchinson is the first of two Millwall representatives as he scored twice in November in key results against Charlton and Wigan, winning the WhoScored's man-of-the-match award in the former.

Centre-back: Luke Ayling (Leeds) - 7.50

Partnering Hutchinson at the heart of the defence is Leeds United's Ayling, who made more interceptions (18) than any other Championship player in November. Traditionally a right-back, Ayling has been playing centrally recently in Marcelo Bielsa's system, and 12 additional additional tackles helped contribute to Leeds winning all five matches last month.

Left-back: Stewart Downing (Blackburn) - 7.16

Experienced winger Downing has shifted to left-back at Blackburn and had a direct hand in three goals in November, providing two assists, as he created a respectable 11 goalscoring chances.

Right midfield: Jed Wallace (Millwall) - 7.83

Only Alex Mowatt (16) made more key passes than Wallace (15) in the Championship in November as the winger played a vital role in the Lions' rise up the table. Wallace had a direct hand in a goal in every appearance, totalling two goals and three assists - no player registered more - for the London side.

Central midfield: John Swift (Reading) - 7.71

Swift provided two assists for the Royals in November, both of which came in a WhoScored Man of the Match display against Luton, as the 24-year-old continued to shine. 12 key passes also ranked highly, while he also made 10 successful dribbles.

Central midfield: Josh Dasilva (Brentford) - 7.60

Dasilva became the fifth player to score a hat-trick in a Championship match this season as he and Brentford put Luton to the sword in a 7-0 win. Dasilva had a direct hand in five goals in total in November as he scored four and assisted one.

Left midfield: Said Benrahma (Brentford) - 7.65

The second Brentford representative in this XI. The Algerian completed 14 dribbles in November, the third best return in the Championship last month, while one goal and one assist helped him make the side.

Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) - 7.88

The WhoScored.com Championship Player of the Month for November, Mitrovic had a direct hand in five league goals, scoring four. The Serb created more clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities (four) than any other player.

Striker: Jarrod Bowen (Hull) - 7.71

Bowen had a direct hand in more goals (six) than any other Championship player in November, scoring four, as Bowen also won two WhoScored.com man-of-the-match awards. His four goals came from 19 shots and two assists from seven key passes.