David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL Boxing Day predictions

Barnsley vs West Brom, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Are Barnsley fans starting to believe they can stay up now? Gerhard Struber has really turned things around and now they are just a point from safety heading into Boxing Day.

West Brom have been held twice in their last three games, but are still unbeaten in a long time and have 11 points between themselves and third. If they do keep dropping points, though, then that gap with close up quickly... but I think they'll get back to winning ways at Oakwell.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Swansea, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank was extremely disappointed to come away with just a point from West Brom on Saturday, which shows how high their aspirations are this season.

Swansea have recorded back-to-back wins and seem to be back on an upward trajectory. This is a tough game for them, however, and I can't see them getting anything.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Millwall, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Cardiff have just slipped down the table again after failing to win their last three, but they have had some tough games in that time and are still within touching distance of the play-offs.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett suffered his first defeat since the start of November against resurgent Barnsley on Saturday, and will be desperate to bounce back. But I can't see them getting anything in South Wales.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Bristol City, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

January can't come quickly enough for Lee Bowyer and Charlton. They have drawn their last two to arrest their slump, but are still so stretched and badly need a win.

Bristol City do as well. They have lost three in a row and look bereft of confidence at the minute. I'll back them here to bounce back with a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Fulham, 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Luton have lost three in a row and are slipping dangerously close to the relegation zone. They look short of goals and can't stop conceding either.

Fulham got a huge, huge win against Leeds at the weekend. It keeps them just about within touch of the top two and ended a dreadful run of three defeats. I think they'll win again on Boxing Day because they should have too much quality for Luton.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Preston, 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Leeds have drawn and lost their last two games. But any fan of the club would have bitten your hand off to be nine points clear on Boxing Day.

If Preston win this one they could be right back in the battle for an automatic-promotion spot. It will be a battle and I think they could leave Elland Road with a point.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs QPR, 7.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Reading got back to winning ways with a great victory over Derby on Saturday, giving themselves a bit of a gap between themselves and the relegation zone again.

QPR will have been gutted to be denied victory against Charlton at the weekend. They head into Boxing Day in the bottom half of the table, but I still think they're having a decent season. This is a draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (all 3pm kick-offs on Boxing Day)

Blackburn vs Birmingham: 2-1 (15/2)

Hull vs Nottingham Forest: 2-0 (9/1)

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield: 1-1 (5/1)

Stoke vs Sheffield Wednesday: 0-1 (7/1)

Wigan vs Derby: 2-1 (17/2)