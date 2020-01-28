Steven Bergwijn: Tottenham to complete deal for PSV winger by Wednesday

0:55 The Good Morning Transfers team discuss 22-year-old Dutch international Steven Bergwijn after Tottenham and PSV agreed a deal for the winger The Good Morning Transfers team discuss 22-year-old Dutch international Steven Bergwijn after Tottenham and PSV agreed a deal for the winger

Steven Bergwijn is expected to be confirmed as a Tottenham player by Wednesday evening after undergoing the final stages of his medical on Tuesday night.

Spurs are set to bring in the Netherlands international from PSV Eindhoven for £25.6m plus add-ons as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, whose transfer to Inter Milan was concluded on Tuesday.

Bergwijn, who made his international debut in October 2018, was kept out of PSV training this week and has been in London to undergo a medical at Tottenham.

The 22-year-old was left out of the PSV squad to face FC Twente on Sunday and was accused by the Dutch media of travelling to London without the club's permission, but manager Ernest Faber later confirmed that it was sanctioned.

A PSV statement read: "Steven Bergwijn did not join his PSV team-mates for training on Tuesday morning.

"Bergwijn has been given permission by PSV to travel to England to finalise a move."

Bergwijn scored 15 goals in 41 appearances last season and has found the net six times in 26 games during the current campaign.

In the Eredivisie, Bergwijn has scored five goals, notched 10 assists and created 45 chances for team-mates from 16 appearances

The winger played against Tottenham in last season's Champions League group-stage match between the sides, which Spurs won 2-1 at Wembley.

PSV have been keen to keep Bergwijn at the club and secured him to a new four-year contract in August following months of speculation about his future.

Bergwijn has spent his whole career to date at PSV and has won seven caps for the Netherlands

"He's small, nippy, quick. I would think he's the paciest player in the Eredivisie. A pacier player than Bergwijn we will not see again," Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan told the Transfer Talk Podcast.

"He has been lightning in some top games for PSV, and this is also the reason why Holland coach Ronald Koeman is counting on him at Euro 2020 this summer.

"Koeman has lost Memphis Depay to a cruciate knee ligament injury, and he still has Bergwijn who can do damage as a striker, a left-winger. He can almost play in three or four positions up front. That's very interesting for Mourinho.

"A player in the Premier League who has absolute pace, and we go back as far as Marc Overmars at Arsenal... when you have pace, class, the Dutch skill and technique, I think those players will do well."

1:10 Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth provides an update on Tottenham's pursuit of Bergwijn Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth provides an update on Tottenham's pursuit of Bergwijn

Analysis: How good is Bergwijn?

Sky Sports' Adam Bate...

"The statistics not only highlight the improvement in Bergwijn's game but also just how rare his talent is. As well as the 14 goals he scored last season, he also contributed 12 assists - only four players in the Eredivisie were involved in more goals than that in the competition in 2018/19.

"None of those were aged 21 or under. In fact, the only player in that age bracket to be involved in more goals than that in any of the five major leagues last season was Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe. That should explain why there is a buzz about Bergwijn."

Read the feature in full here

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

The Transfer Talk podcast is also back with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.