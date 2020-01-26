Tottenham's Christian Eriksen expected to join Inter Milan by Monday

Christian Eriksen is set to leave Tottenham after more than six years at the club

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is close to joining Inter Milan, with a medical scheduled for Monday.

The 27-year-old is is expected to complete a £16.8m move to Italy which could see him earn up to £320,000 per week.

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta said: "You all know that we are negotiating with Tottenham. I am optimistic and I hope everything can be concluded quickly because the market closes on Friday and we hope to conclude the negotiations in the next few days."

1:06 Jose Mourinho admits the situation surrounding Christian Eriksen's potential move to Inter Milan so late in the transfer window is not ideal Jose Mourinho admits the situation surrounding Christian Eriksen's potential move to Inter Milan so late in the transfer window is not ideal

Eriksen has made 305 appearances during his six-and-a-half year spell in north London, scoring 69 goals and providing 89 assists.

Barcelona did make an enquiry for Eriksen on Thursday, but failed to follow up with an offer.

The Denmark international would become the third signing Inter have made from the Premier League this month, having already brought in Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses from Chelsea.

Inter are currently second in Serie A, behind leaders Juventus, and manager Antonio Conte has big ambitions of winning the Scudetto.

Mourinho criticises Inter

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho criticised Inter Milan for their pursuit of Eriksen after he was left out of the FA Cup fourth round 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

0:22 Harry Winks admits a lapse in concentration cost his Tottenham team in their FA Cup 1-1 draw with Southampton Harry Winks admits a lapse in concentration cost his Tottenham team in their FA Cup 1-1 draw with Southampton

Eriksen travelled with his team-mates to St Mary's but his omission from Mourinho's squad indicates he may have played his last game for the club against Norwich in midweek.

Mourinho said: "You can read what you want to read. I don't want to say anything.

"I just want to say that this situation shouldn't happen on the 25th of January, and that it is not Tottenham's fault that on the 25th of January we are in this situation.

"The only thing I can say is, Eriksen, since I arrived, has behaved in a very, very professional way with me and with the team.

"Tottenham is the last one to blame in this situation but to be on the 25th of January in a situation like this is not nice."

Jose: Spurs sign Lo Celso permanently

Giovani Lo Celso could be the man to act as a permanent replacement for Eriksen.

Mourinho said Spurs will "execute the option" to the Argentina international on a full-time basis, with the midfielder's recent performances making it an "easy" decision.

0:46 Jose Mourinho said Giovani Lo Celso has earned the right for Tottenham to 'execute the option' to sign him permanently Jose Mourinho said Giovani Lo Celso has earned the right for Tottenham to 'execute the option' to sign him permanently

Spurs have the option to buy Lo Celso for £27m this month, or £34m in the summer. That option will only become an obligation if the club qualifies for the Champions League.

"It's not an obligation, it's an option. I think the boy is earning the decision. He's making an easy decision for the club to execute the option," Mourinho said of Lo Celso, who joined on a season-long loan from Real Betis.

"[He has shown an] incredible evolution since I arrived, he had barely played a game, I think only against Red Star Belgrade. With me it was a little bit difficult in the first couple of weeks, but he understood what we wanted.

"Good learner, good kid and I think by himself he made the decision that the club is going to execute the option. That's normal, he earned it."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.