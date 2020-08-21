Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for this weekend's Scottish Premiership action.

St Johnstone strikers Stevie May and Chris Kane are expected to return from lay-offs when Hibernian visit Perth.

Manager Callum Davidson has not given up hope of other players bolstering his squad. Zander Clark (knee) and Murray Davidson (Achilles) have not featured this season.

Hibernian's Steve Mallan could play a part after stepping up his recovery from a knee injury. The midfielder has not featured so far this season but was involved through the week in a training ground bounce game and has now rejoined boss Jack Ross' squad.

Drey Wright again sat out last week's draw at home to Motherwell with a thigh strain and Ross admits he has a couple of unnamed injury concerns travel to Perth.

Key stat: St Johnstone have won none of their last 12 Scottish Premiership matches played on Sunday (D5 L7) since a 2-1 win over Dundee back in October 2016.

Watch St Johnstone vs Hamilton live on Sky Sports Football from 4pm; Kick-off 4.30pm.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1