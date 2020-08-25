Brighton friendly could see fans return to football stadium for first time in England since lockdown

Brighton fans could be the first to return to a football stadium in England following the coronavirus lockdown.

A friendly match for the Seagulls, before the new season gets underway, is thought to have been proposed as a test event.

It is likely that only home fans will be allowed to attend the game.

Fans have not been allowed into stadiums since the coronavirus outbreak, with last season's Premier League campaign resuming and concluding in empty venues.

The government is due to issue its full proposals for fans returning to stadiums in the coming days.

Celtic are in advanced discussions with the Scottish government and SPFL about a test event this Sunday at Celtic Park when they play Motherwell in the Premiership.

UEFA to allow fans to attend Super Cup

Bayern Munich beat PSG in the Champions League final on Sunday

Fans will be allowed to attend the UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest on September 24, football's European governing body said on Tuesday.

All games in the recent Champions League and Europa League final-stage mini-tournaments were behind closed doors, but UEFA's executive committee ruled that up to 30 per cent of the 67,215 capacity Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital can be taken by fans.

UEFA said that all other UEFA matches will continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice, with the Super Cup match being viewed as a test for their 'Return to Play' plans. It has not yet been decided whether only local fans will be allowed to attend the match or also travelling supporters.

Sevilla will take on Bayen Munich after beating Inter Milan

"While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character. We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

"We are working closely with the Hungarian Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game. We will not take risks with peoples safety."

The Super Cup is seen as Europe's international club season opener, featuring the previous season's Champions League winner against the Europa League winner.