Premier League: Four positive coronavirus cases in latest testing for second week in a row

The Premier League has announced that there were once again four new positive tests for coronavirus among staff and players in the last week.
A statement from the league read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 2 November and Sunday 8 November, 1,646 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19.
"Of these, there were four new positive tests.
"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days."
It is the second successive week there have been four positive tests in the Premier League.
The competition is now pausing for the international break but will resume on 21 November.
Previous Premier League test results
31 August-6 September - 1,605 tested, with three positives
7-13 September - 2,131 tested, with four positives
14-20 September - 1,574 tested, with three positives
21-27 September - 1,595 tested, with 10 positives
28 September-4 October - 1,587 tested, with nine positives
5-11 October - 1,128 tested, with five positives
12-18 October - 1,575 tested, with eight positives
19-25 October - 1,609 tested, with two positives
26 October-1 November - 1,446 tested, with four positives
2-8 November - 1,646 tested, with four positives