Millwall players still plan to take a knee before QPR clash despite boos at Derby game

Most of Millwall's players are still planning to take a knee before kick-off in tonight's game against QPR, despite the loud boos from some home fans at the Den on Saturday.

Millwall have decided that their players will link arms with QPR players, and hold aloft a banner that says "inequality" with the "in" crossed out, as a show of solidarity against racism and other social injustices. That was a decision made after discussion between club officials and the team.

But, Sky Sports News has been told these plans are not expected to replace the symbolic act of taking the knee, which will again be left down to each player's individual choice

A senior source at Millwall has told Sky Sports News that some of Millwall's staff members and players were left in tears by the actions of a group of supporters who booed before the game against Derby, as well as by the widespread condemnation that followed.

Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo accused those who booed of "spreading hatred", adding that they had "personally disrespected not just me but the football club".

Image: Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo spoke out against those who booed the players for taking the knee

Players from QPR are also expected to take a knee in a show of "solidarity" before the game, which is live on Sky Sports Football, despite the club's director of football Les Ferdinand previously stating the action had become "diluted".

In a statement on Monday, announcing their decision to link arms with QPR's players before the game, Millwall said: "Millwall believe that this gesture, which the club hopes to repeat with other visiting teams in the coming weeks and months, will help to unify people throughout society in the battle to root out all forms of discrimination.

"Millwall have a zero-tolerance policy against racial and all other forms of discrimination and want to again make clear to anybody who holds such views that you are not welcome at this football club. Millwall's stance, as always, is that anybody found guilty of racial abuse is banned for life."

'Not for us to judge Millwall's arm-link stance'

Kick It Out's head of development Troy Townsend says he will support Millwall and QPR's decision to stand arm-in-arm before tonight's Championship match, but revealed there had been "objections" to the plans during "challenging" conversations.

Townsend says it was made "very clear" that Millwall's players will be supported if they choose to take the knee and that any backlash would be dealt with by the club.

Townsend was involved in discussions with Millwall and QPR and says the Lions deserve praise for "proactively trying to turn round the image that has been a stain on their football club".

He told Sky Sports News: "They were challenging conversations, forthright and opinionated. They [Millwall] are doing what they believe is right and it's for none of us to judge that.

"My concern is the players. It was the players that were impacted with that booing on Saturday and them who have to come out and make statements.

"If the players are good with it and want to continue then I'm satisfied and happy. It's a fine line between getting it right and wrong.

"There were objections and a feeling that taking the knee should be the most important thing and should be continued because it would be bowing down to those who objected.

"Whether I'm for it or against it, I want to be someone who supports the football club in what they're going to do.

"Of course they are going to be under pressure. Ultimately it's the fans that sometimes drive the messaging and it's those fans who have caused these conversations."

EFL welcomes Millwall and QPR's actions

The English Football League (EFL) has welcomed the "positive, proactive" approach Millwall and QPR will take at the Den.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFL said: "Our position remains unchanged and we will continue to support the wishes of our clubs' players either on an individual or collective basis.

"We will facilitate the communication of the message that discrimination in any form is unacceptable and not welcome within our game or our communities - Not Today or Any Day.

"EFL players who have chosen to 'take the knee' before games or participate in similar types of initiatives are using their platform in front of millions across the world to make a statement about eradicating all types of prejudiced behaviour, encouraging attitudinal changes and created unity.

"Players often receive widespread criticism and negativity for merely doing their jobs but here they are leading the way, trying to effect positive change and they should be applauded for taking a stand, showing solidarity and setting an example for others to follow."

Millwall sponsor standing by club

Tuesday's game will also see Millwall wear Kick It Out's logo on their matchday shirts in place of one of their main sponsors, Huski Chocolate.

Linus Wessman, CEO and founder of the Swedish brand, has told Sky Sports News they fully support Millwall's stance on racism and their decision to temporarily replace the company's logo.

Image: Millwall's primary sponsor will be replaced by Kick It Out's logo on Tuesday

"We have been in regular communication with the club after what happened on Saturday, and we will do whatever we can to help Millwall take a stand against racism," Wessman said. "Our relationship is very strong.

"This is not just Millwall - it is a much bigger issue, and much bigger than Millwall. We have the same perspective as the club when it comes to fighting racism.

"It's important we do whatever we can to help the club take a stand. Taking the knee is one thing, but fighting racism is a much bigger and more important issue.

"This doesn't affect our support of the club, or mean we would withdraw our sponsorship - no way."

'Players are having their protests discredited'

Jason Lee, PFA's equality education executive, believes part of the reason footballers' protests are being met by resistance is the continuous discrediting of their gestures by those who stand against their message.

"It's a human rights issue, it's about racial injustice, it has nothing to do with politics or anybody else's agenda," he told Sky Sports News.

"This is what the players have decided to do after coming together alongside their counterparts, white players, everyone from different backgrounds. Standing alongside people who need their support.

"People are trying to discredit what it is about and throw shade over the situation, putting a lot of adverse noise around it.

"I work with a lot of people who are sympathetic to what we are about, we can work with those who are open-minded. It's the other side, we keeping talking about education or re-educating people.

"I work in the field where I am trying to get people to get a grasp on racism and all the connotations attached to it. Generally people are receptive, but there are people who won't be.

"Some groups will bask in the limelight and enjoy adverse criticism attached to this message."