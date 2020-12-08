Millwall feel arm-in-arm stance is right and we must support that, says Kick It Out's Troy Townsend

Kick It Out’s head of development Troy Townsend says he will support Millwall and QPR’s decision to stand arm-in-arm before tonight’s Championship match, but revealed there had been "objections" to the plans during "challenging" conversations.

The two teams have chosen the show of solidarity ahead of the game at the Den, live on Sky Sports, and will hold aloft a banner to show their "collective commitment" towards ongoing efforts to rid the game of racism.

In a statement on Monday, Millwall "firmly" asked fans to respect players who take a knee, following booing before Saturday's meeting with Derby.

Townsend says it was made "very clear" that Millwall's players will be supported if they choose to take the knee and that any backlash would be dealt with by the club.

Townsend was involved in discussions with Millwall and QPR and says the Lions deserve praise for "proactively trying to turn round the image that has been a stain on their football club".

0:23 A section of the Millwall crowd booed as players took a knee prior to kick-off in the game against Derby

He told Sky Sports News: "They were challenging conversations, forthright and opinionated. They [Millwall] are doing what they believe is right and it's for none of us to judge that.

"My concern is the players. It was the players that were impacted with that booing on Saturday and them who have to come out and make statements.

"If the players are good with it and want to continue then I'm satisfied and happy. It's a fine line between getting it right and wrong.

1:45 Gabby Agbonlahor admits he would consider his future if he played for Millwall after some supporters booed players taking a knee on Saturday

"There were objections and a feeling that taking the knee should be the most important thing and should be continued because it would be bowing down to those who objected.

"Whether I'm for it or against it, I want to be someone who supports the football club in what they're going to do.

"Of course they are going to be under pressure. Ultimately it's the fans that sometimes drive the messaging and it's those fans who have caused these conversations."

1:38 The FA’s Edleen John says they fully support players choosing to kneel, following the incident in which a group of Millwall fans booed as players took a knee in the game against Derby

EFL welcomes Millwall and QPR's actions

The English Football League (EFL) has welcomed the "positive, proactive" approach Millwall and QPR will take at the Den.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFL said: "Our position remains unchanged and we will continue to support the wishes of our clubs' players either on an individual or collective basis.

1:56 Speaking on Super Sunday Matchday, Darren Lewis says he believes players should consider refusing to play if their calls for racial equality are disrespected

"We will facilitate the communication of the message that discrimination in any form is unacceptable and not welcome within our game or our communities - Not Today or Any Day.

"EFL players who have chosen to 'take the knee' before games or participate in similar types of initiatives are using their platform in front of millions across the world to make a statement about eradicating all types of prejudiced behaviour, encouraging attitudinal changes and created unity.

"Players often receive widespread criticism and negativity for merely doing their jobs but here they are leading the way, trying to effect positive change and they should be applauded for taking a stand, showing solidarity and setting an example for others to follow."