League Two highlights and round-up: Salford hold Newport; Mullin hits two in Cambridge win

Josh Sheehan's injury-time penalty salvaged a point for Sky Bet League Two leaders Newport from a 1-1 draw at Salford.

The home side looked set to heap more woe on the Exiles, beaten at Leyton Orient on Saturday, after Tom Clarke opened the scoring with a 44th-minute header.

But after Ian Henderson had a penalty saved by Newport keeper Nick Townsend, the visitors grabbed their chance in time added on after a foul by Di'Shon Bernard in the box.

Second-placed Carlisle kept up the pressure as they claimed their fourth straight league win with Omari Patrick's 39th-minute strike proving enough to see off Mansfield at Brunton Park.

But Cheltenham's hopes of maintaining the pressure on the two teams above them were dashed in dramatic fashion as Ryan Delaney grabbed an injury-time winner for visitors Bolton.

Forest Green earned a point at Port Vale after Aaron Collins cancelled out a Chris Stokes own goal in a 1-1 draw.

Managerless Bradford ended a run of six straight league defeats but had to settle for a point at Crawley after Lee Novak's early opener was cancelled out by Harry Pritchard's 25th minute own goal.

Southend's resurgence continued as the league's bottom club claimed their second straight win with a 3-1 success against Grimsby.

Kyle Taylor's first minute strike was cancelled out by Ira Jackson on the stroke of half-time, but second-half efforts from Tom Clifford and Greg Halford won it for the hosts.

Paul Mullin scored twice as Cambridge ran out 2-1 winners over Colchester, who replied through Michael Folivi.

Boos were drowned out by applause as players took the knee at the start of the match, when players from both teams took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Orient were brought back down to earth after their win over leaders Newport on Saturday, as goals from Sam Lavelle and Carlos Mendes Gomes saw hosts Morecambe come back from behind to grab a 2-1 win.

Oldham's Carl Piergianni scored at both ends as his side were beaten 3-2 at home by Walsall, who blew a two-goal lead before snatching victory through Elijah Adebayo.

Jordan Clarke struck a last-minute winner in Scunthorpe's 2-1 win over struggling Barrow, and Jack Muldoon's 75th-minute effort saw Harrogate end a run of three straight league losses with a 2-1 win at Exeter.