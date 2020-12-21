Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Another manager at Watford; Norwich running away

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Don Goodman and commentator Gary Weaver to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.
There was yet another managerial change at Watford, as Vladimir Ivic made way and Xisco Munoz came in. Norwich are turning into runaway leaders after yet another win, and Bryan Mbeumo looks to have returned to top form for Brentford.
We also look at whether Middlesbrough can make a promotion charge under Neil Warnock, and we hear from Norwich captain Grant Hanley in Ten To Tackle.
Attention then turns to League One as Portsmouth went top after a big win at Hull and Lincoln moved back into the top two, and great wins for Crewe and Gillingham.
Then in League Two the panel take a look at Forest Green's charge into the automatic-promotion spots, Walsall's fantastic form, Oldham and Max Watters' goalscoring prowess at Crawley.