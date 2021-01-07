Shrewsbury experience 'significant number' of Covid-19 cases ahead of FA Cup tie with Southampton

Shrewsbury's third-round FA Cup tie with Southampton is in serious doubt after the League One club notified the Football Association about a 'significant number' of positive Covid-19 cases at the club.

On Wednesday, the club released a statement to say several players and staff members had tested positive for coronavirus to put Saturday night's cup tie in further doubt.

The individuals affected have entered a period of isolation.

The positive tests were in addition to two cases recorded at the club last week, one confirmed as midfielder Marc Pugh, which forced their League One fixture with Crewe to be postponed.

The FA said in a statement: "Shrewsbury Town FC has informed The FA that there have been a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club and have been seeking advice from both medical officers and Public Health England.



"The FA is working with the club to establish all of the facts following which a decision will be made by the Professional Game Board as to what should happen with the fixture.

"The FA hopes that all those testing positive for COVID-19 have a full and swift recovery and will provide further details in relation to this fixture in due course."

All teams in the FA Cup are being tested 72 hours before their fixtures.

The FA has told clubs taking part in the FA Cup third round that they should field a team if they have at least 14 fit players, which can include youth team players, as they seek to avoid a fixture pile-up.

Derby County confirmed they will send a group of under-23 and under-18 players to play in the FA Cup at Chorley on Saturday following a coronavirus outbreak which has closed their training ground.

Interim manager Wayne Rooney, his coaching staff, and the whole of Derby's first-team squad are set to miss the match because of the outbreak.