Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats, and predictions for this weekend's Scottish Premiership games, as Rangers look to move 23 points clear at the top.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is set for a double injury boost as Ryan Jack and potentially Kemar Roofe prepare to return against Ross County.

Jack is back after a two month lay-off with a troublesome knee problem while Roofe, who has not played since limping off with a quad injury against Celtic on January 2, will be assessed before the Staggies' visit.

George Edmundson (hernia), Scott Arfield (ankle) and long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic remain out.

Stephen Kelly drops out of the Ross County squad, with the on-loan midfielder unable to play against his parent club.

Ross Stewart and Callum Morris could return after injury but Carl Tremarco is still a bit away. New signing Mohamed Maouche has to self-isolate after returning from France while Tom Grivosti (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.

Key stat: This will be the 12th Scottish Premiership fixture between Rangers and Ross County, with the Gers never losing a single game against the Staggies (W8 D3). Only once have Rangers failed to score a goal in this fixture (0-0, September 2016).

Ryan Hedges returns from suspension for Aberdeen.

Connor McLennan (foot) and Greg Leigh (hamstring) are available and Ash Taylor could be fit after picking up a knock. Ross McCrorie (ankle), Dylan McGeouch (groin) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) remain out.

Harry Smith goes into the Motherwell squad after the Northampton forward arrived this week on a six-month loan move.

On-loan Rangers winger Jake Hastie is available again after sitting out last week's draw against his parent club.

Liam Grimshaw, Mark O'Hara (both illness), Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (all knee) and Christopher Long (muscular injury) remain out.

Key stat: Aberdeen have won three of the last six games played against Motherwell on Saturdays at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L1), with those three wins coming in the last four meetings.

