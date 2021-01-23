FA Cup fifth-round draw: West Ham book Man Utd or Liverpool date; Wolves vs Southampton

Saints beat holders Arsenal to book Molineux date; West Ham travel to winners of Man Utd vs Liverpool; Barnsley will face Chelsea or Luton; FA Cup fifth-round ties on February 10

Saturday 23 January 2021 17:18, UK

West Ham&#39;s Pablo Fornals, right, celebrates after scoring against Doncaster in the FA Cup
Image: West Ham's Pablo Fornals, right, celebrates after scoring against Doncaster in the FA Cup

West Ham will face Manchester United or Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round, while Southampton will travel to Wolves after ousting Arsenal.

David Moyes' side cruised past Doncaster Rovers 4-0 and will now face the winner of Sunday's heavyweight clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Wolves were the first side through to the fifth round, beating non-League Chorley 1-0 thanks to a long-range Vitinha strike, and will host Southampton, who ended Arsenal's defence with a 1-0 win.

The fifth-round ties, which were made shortly after the fourth-round ones, will pit Barnsley with either Chelsea or Luton and could see Everton face Tottenham if both Premier League teams can see off Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe respectively.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Sadio Mane up against Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford
Image: Manchester United and Liverpool will meet in the fourth round of this season's FA Cup

Brentford/Leicester vs Brighton

Trending

Swansea vs Cheltenham/Man City

Everton/Sheff Wed vs Wycombe/Tottenham

Also See:

Barnsley vs Chelsea/Luton

Wolves vs Southampton

Sheff Utd vs Bristol City

Man Utd/Liverpool vs West Ham

Fulham/Burnley vs Bournemouth/Crawley

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.

The draw for fifth round took place at the same time as that for the fourth round.

  • Fifth round: Wednesday February 10
  • Quarter-finals: Saturday March 20
  • Semi-finals: Saturday April 17
  • Final: Saturday May 15
Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV