FA Cup fifth-round draw: West Ham book Man Utd or Liverpool date; Wolves vs Southampton

West Ham will face Manchester United or Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round, while Southampton will travel to Wolves after ousting Arsenal.
David Moyes' side cruised past Doncaster Rovers 4-0 and will now face the winner of Sunday's heavyweight clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.
Wolves were the first side through to the fifth round, beating non-League Chorley 1-0 thanks to a long-range Vitinha strike, and will host Southampton, who ended Arsenal's defence with a 1-0 win.
The fifth-round ties, which were made shortly after the fourth-round ones, will pit Barnsley with either Chelsea or Luton and could see Everton face Tottenham if both Premier League teams can see off Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe respectively.
FA Cup fifth-round draw
Brentford/Leicester vs Brighton
Swansea vs Cheltenham/Man City
Everton/Sheff Wed vs Wycombe/Tottenham
Barnsley vs Chelsea/Luton
Wolves vs Southampton
Sheff Utd vs Bristol City
Man Utd/Liverpool vs West Ham
Fulham/Burnley vs Bournemouth/Crawley
FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw
The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.
There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.
The draw for fifth round took place at the same time as that for the fourth round.
- Fifth round: Wednesday February 10
- Quarter-finals: Saturday March 20
- Semi-finals: Saturday April 17
- Final: Saturday May 15