Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Sheffield Wednesday turn to Darren Moore, Sergi Canos takes Ten To Tackle

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Don Goodman and commentator Gary Weaver to look back at all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

There was managerial upheaval again as Sheffield Wednesday appointed Darren Moore, as he left Doncaster in the process, and Paul Lambert departed from Ipswich. We also hear from Brentford's Sergi Canos in Ten To Tackle.

All leagues and angles are covered in this week's show, but here were some of the main talking points...

Sheffield Wednesday turn to Moore

Four defeats on the spin have seen Sheffield Wednesday slip back into the relegation zone, and the club acted quickly in appointing Darren Moore on Monday morning, with Moore leaving his job at Doncaster with the club in the top six in League One.

Goodman: "It's a gamble for Darren, leaving what is a stable, well-run club for Sheffield Wednesday who, let's not beat around the bush, are in a little bit of turmoil.

"But I'm pretty sure it's one he couldn't really turn down. It's a huge, huge football club and it's a brilliant opportunity. He has done well at Doncaster and has earned the right to have another go at this level."

Can Barnsley make the play-offs?

Barnsley have won five games on the spin under Valerien Ismael and are right in the mix for a play-off spot. They currently reside just a point behind Bournemouth in sixth, with a game in hand.

Weaver: "If you watched Barnsley over the last few years you won't be surprised to see what they are doing right now. We were wowed by them in League One and we know they have an identity and identify high-pressing coaches.

"Barnsley's stats last season told them LASK were the second-best pressing team in the world [under Ismael], so it fits in what they want to do. The owners arrived to make Barnsley a sustainable Championship club, and they are getting their rewards."

Sergi Canos takes Ten To Tackle

Brentford's Sergi Canos was our guest on this week's Ten To Tackle, and one answer to our quickfire questions that particularly stood out was his favourite item of memorabilia - the goal nets from Griffin Park!

"When we won the semi-final to play at Wembley last season I took them because it was the last game there," he said. "I got the net from where I scored my first professional goal. They are in my house now in the place where I put the balls from my hat-trick and trophies."

All change at Ipswich

It's been a period of change at Ipswich Town, with boss Paul Lambert departing over the weekend and the incoming new owners set on appointing a new manager to boost their League One charge.

Ironically, things had just seemed to be starting to turn for Lambert, with the club winning back-to-back games and heading back towards the top six.

Goodman: It's been a difficult season for Ipswich on the pitch, and the irony [of Lambert's departure] is they just seem to be getting it together and giving themselves a chance.

"So just when you thought they might be back in the mix this happens. But the fans hadn't been overly happy and Paul was under pressure. New owners want a change of direction, and changing the manager is generally a part of that."

Bolton moving in the right direction

Five wins on the bounce for Bolton has seen them rocket up from mid-table to play-off contenders in League Two, with automatic promotion still just about within their sights.

It's been a fantastic run for Ian Evatt's side, who didn't have the easiest starts to the season.

Weaver: "Evatt couldn't just come in and wave a magic wand for it to all come good again. You look at his time at Barrow, where it took him two years.

"It was always going to take time at Bolton. There is a lot that has gone on there and it takes a look to turn around that culture of losing at the club. Hopefully for Bolton it is beginning to turn now."