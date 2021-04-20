League One highlights and round-up: Hull made to wait for promotion; Peterborough beaten

Hull moved a step closer to securing promotion to the Sky Bet Championship after twice coming from a goal down to earn a 2-2 draw against Sunderland.

The Black Cats, looking to revive their own promotion hopes after three successive defeats, went ahead through Jordan Jones' early goal before being pegged back by Josh Magennis.

Grant Leadbitter restored Sunderland's lead with a 34th-minute penalty but Magennis struck again midway through the second half to earn leaders Hull a point.

The Tigers are now 11 points ahead of Sunderland and Lincoln - who they meet on Saturday - and four clear of second-placed Peterborough after Posh suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Gillingham.

Darren Ferguson's team, who boast the best home record in League One, slipped up on their own turf for only the third time this season after Connor Ogilvie thundered home a 15th-minute winner.

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough and Gillingham

Of the teams that started the day in the top six, Lincoln were the only ones to pick up a win on Tuesday night as they beat Burton 1-0 thanks to Timothy Eyoma's stooping first-half header.

Charlton also took advantage of rivals slipping up by climbing into the play-off spots with a 6-0 mauling of Plymouth at Home Park.

The Addicks struck through Jake Forster-Caskey, Jayden Stockley, a Kelland Watts own goal, Alex Gilbey, Liam Millar and Chuks Aneke as they moved above defeated Oxford and Portsmouth.

On a night of surprise results at the other end of the table, bottom-six sides AFC Wimbledon, Wigan, Northampton, Rochdale and Swindon all boosted their survival hopes with victories, as Bristol Rovers slumped to the brink of relegation.

Wimbledon recovered from a goal down to beat 10-man Oxford 2-1 and record a fourth successive win.

1:56 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Plymouth and Charlton

Josh Ruffels put United ahead in the 52nd minute but the game was turned on its head in the space of 12 minutes.

Joe Pigott levelled from the penalty spot in an incident that saw James Henry sent off for handling on the line, and two minutes later Alex Woodyard put the hosts ahead with his first goal for the club.

The Dons are 19th in the table, a point clear of a Wigan side who are also on a four-match winning streak after beating Shrewsbury 2-1.

Will Keane and Callum Lang struck before the break to put Wigan in charge and, despite a second-half stunner from Ollie Norburn, Latics hung on.

Wigan remain four points above Northampton, who still occupy the final relegation spot despite their impressive 3-0 win over Ipswich.

Peter Kioso scored twice in the first half and Ryan Watson's ninth of the season late on secured victory as Ipswich failed to score for the fifth game in a row.

1:45 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Accrington and Doncaster

Third-bottom Rochdale are also fighting hard to stay in the division, recording their third successive win whilst ending high-flying Blackpool's 16-match unbeaten run thanks to Ollie Rathbone's second-half strike.

Managerless Swindon, under the guidance of Tommy Wright after John Sheridan resigned at the weekend, climbed off the foot of the table with a 3-1 win over stuttering Portsmouth.

Brett Pitman scored twice against his former club and Tyler Smith wrapped things up late on after Ronan Curtis had reduced the deficit.

The Robins' win means Bristol Rovers now prop up the division and are nine points from safety with three games left following their 2-0 home defeat to MK Dons.

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between AFC Wimbledon and Oxford

Scott Fraser and Will Grigg struck for the visitors with Luke Leahy missing a late penalty for Joey Barton's men.

Also on Tuesday, Accrington beat Doncaster 2-1 thanks to two Dion Charles penalties either side of Tyreece John-Jules' equaliser, while Crewe were 2-0 winners at Fleetwood, Owen Dale and Chris Porter (penalty) scoring after Kyle Vassell had missed a first-half penalty for Town.