Hibernian vs St Johnstone: 600 fans permitted for Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park

Six hundred supporters will attend the Scottish Cup final between Hibernian and St Johnstone, the Scottish Football Association has confirmed.

The Scottish FA had applied for a crowd of 2,000 to be accommodated at Hampden Park after UEFA approved the plan to admit supporters to the Euro 2020 venue.

Hibs and St Johnstone will now be permitted 300 spectators each for the game on May 22.

An SFA statement read: "The Scottish Government has today confirmed that a two-metre physical distancing configuration must be used, not the 1.5m configuration that will be in operation for UEFA Euro 2020.

Image: St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson and Hibs boss Jack Ross will meet on May 22

"At two-metre physical distancing, the number of spectators able to be hosted in the approved areas of the stadium reduces to 600 in total - 300 per club."

Jack Ross' Hibernian team progressed with a victory over Dundee United in the last four, while St Johnstone beat St Mirren 2-1 to reach the Scottish Cup final.

The SFA had been exploring other options in order to host the final with a crowd, and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack had offered the 22,000-capacity Pittodrie as a venue for the showpiece after the game was due to take place behind closed doors at Hampden.

Five hundred spectators can attend outdoor sporting events according to new Scottish government coronavirus regulations which will come into practice on Monday, May 17, but organisers are allowed to ask for more.

Hampden is due to host three Euro 2020 matches, Scotland versus the Czech Republic on the 14th, Czech Republic against Croatia on June 18, and Scotland's final group game against Croatia four days later, with crowds of around 12,000 set to attend.