Motherwell to meet Airdrie while Hearts face four tricky ties in League Cup group stages

Hearts face four tricky ties against northern opposition in Inverness, Peterhead, Stirling and Cove Rangers; St Mirren will play Dunfermline and Partick Thistle; Ross County and Dundee to meet in Group C

Friday 28 May 2021 14:46, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 28: St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson lifts the Betfred Cup trophy during the Betfred Cup final between Livingston and St Johnstone at Hampden Stadium on February 28, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.
Image: St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson lifts the trophy

Motherwell will take on local rivals Airdrie for the first time in 14 years after being paired together in the group-stage draw for the Scottish League Cup.

The Lanarkshire foes have not met since a Scottish Cup tie back in 2007.

But they are on a fresh collision course after Graham Alexander's top seeds were pulled out of the Group F hat alongside Ian Murray's Diamonds, Queen of the South, Annan and Queen's Park.

Devante Cole (R) celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 Motherwell during a Scottish Premiership match against St Mirren
Image: Motherwell will take on local rivals Airdrie for the first time in 14 years

Last year's League Cup runners up Livingston will face Raith Rovers, Alloa, Cowdenbeath and Brechin in Group D, while Championship winners Hearts face four tricky ties against northern opposition after ending up in Group A alongside Inverness, Peterhead, Stirling and Cove Rangers.

Kilmarnock are still reeling after being relegated from the Premiership earlier this week but there is some positive news in that they have landed a favourable draw in Group G, with Greenock Morton, Clyde, Stranraer and East Kilbride for opposition.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 29: Hearts&#39; Steven Naismith at full time during the Scottish Championship match between Hearts and Arbroath at Tynecastle Park, on December 29, 2020, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Image: Hearts face four tricky ties against northern opposition

Last season's competition winners St Johnstone - who made it a double after adding the Scottish Cup - have been handed a bye to the second round along with Steven Gerrard's Scottish champions Rangers and fellow European entrants Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen.

Games will take place over five rounds of matches spread between July 10 and July 25. The final list of fixtures is still to be confirmed.

League Cup group-stage draw:

Group A - Hearts, Inverness, Peterhead, Cove Rangers, Stirling Albion.

Group B - Dundee Utd, Arbroath, East Fife, Elgin, Kelty Hearts.

Group C - Ross County, Dundee, Forfar, Montrose, Brora Rangers.

Group D - Livingston, Raith Rovers, Alloa, Cowdenbeath, Brechin.

Group E - Hamilton, Ayr United, Falkirk, Albion Rovers, Edinburgh City.

Group F - Motherwell, Queen of the South, Airdrie, Annan, Queen's Park.

Group G - Kilmarnock, Greenock Morton, Clyde, Stranraer, East Kilbride.

Group H - St Mirren, Dunfermline, Stenhousemuir, Partick Thistle, Dumbarton.

